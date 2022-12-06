12 Days of Giveaways: Saddle up for Calgary Stampede with Wildhorse Saloon and National Saloon passes

We’re still months away from the 2023 Calgary Stampede, but we’re already looking forward to the epic parties that are planned for the annual rodeo, exhibition, and festival. At the top of the list of places to be are the Wildhorse Saloon and National Saloon, party tents that are the go-to spots off the grounds for Calgarians and visitors to let loose and celebrate Stampede. There are exciting live acts to catch onstage, numerous bars to prevent long lines for drinks, fun activations, and pop-ups throughout the saloon’s midway areas. Plus the two venues are perfect for corporate parties and groups of all sizes.

The Wildhorse Saloon located in the heart of downtown is known as the greatest Stampede Party in Calgary. Don’t miss the daily concerts, the non-stop dance floor, and an outdoor midway full of activities. And when hunger strikes, there’s a western barbecue, Double Zero pizza, and 20+ bars serving drinks that will satisfy your appetite.

You’ll also want to head over to the National Saloon during Stampede season, located behind National 10 in the heart of the city’s Beltline. The experience features live music, great food and good times that the beerhall is beloved for. When you’re ready to party, the National Saloon has got you covered.

The prize

One 4-person Wildhorse Saloon Boss Pass

One 2-person National Saloon Good Times Pass

Each pass allows the pass holder and their guest(s) VIP entry with no line and no cover for the duration of the Calgary Stampede. Some terms & conditions apply.

This prize package is valued at $1,250.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DishedCalgary, @WildhorseYYC, and @NTNLSaloon on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

