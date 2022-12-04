12 Days of Giveaways: Win the ultimate luxury experience in Calgary with Alberta Boot worth $2,000

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Alberta Boot has lined up a stupendous prize to fit the occasion in our 12 Days of Giveaways.

Alberta Boot is an iconic Made-In-Calgary brand with a legacy that goes back to 1979. It makes the official boot of the Calgary Stampede, and are the makers of the boots for the Show Band as well as the RCMP’s service boots.

Your feet deserve a high-end, luxury experience complete with quality customer service. So stroll on down to Alberta Boot’s new store on the Beltline at 121 10th Avenue SE to pick up a pair of boots that will last you many many years.

And to make your holidays even brighter, Alberta Boot is offering an ultimate luxury experience in Calgary with a $250 gift card to spend at its new store, a night stay at the Fairmont Gold with canapes and breakfast included, and two tickets to the Calgary Flames.