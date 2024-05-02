15 fun things to do in Comox Valley based on your travel persona

Does your ideal vacation include endless adventure and delicious culinary experiences? Celebrating culture, nature, and great food all year, the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island is truly an incredible destination for all types of travellers.

During the spring season, the Valley comes alive with excitement in the Cumberland, Comox, and Courtenay communities. You’ll never get bored with all the action and amenities here, and with direct flights from Calgary and Edmonton, the Valley is even closer than you’d imagine.

Cumberland is known for its exceptional water sports, cycling trails, and tasty restaurants while Comox is a seaside town full of peaceful walks, nature, and quaint downtown shopping. Courtenay is the Valley’s largest urban centre filled with restaurants and a bustling arts scene.

From kayaking and mountain biking to visiting local vineyards and art galleries, here is just a taste of some themed activities you’ll enjoy in the Comox Valley no matter your travel persona.

Outdoor sports enthusiasts

Outdoor sports enthusiasts will find springtime in the Comox Valley ideal, with its longer days and mild conditions. With kilometres of coastlines and beaches, there are a ton of water activities to tackle — with sea kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding being the most popular.

You won’t want to miss out on spring golfing at the Valley’s several golf courses, ziplining over Mount Washington (Vancouver Island’s longest zipline!), sailboating on Comox Bay, or kiteboarding at Goose Spit! Plus, Mount Washington offers extensive biking trails with terrain suitable for all skill levels.

Foodies

You’ll find an abundance of local restaurants, breweries, and cafes in Comox Valley. Come hungry and get ready to be well-fed!

Feast on Italian delights at Il Falcone in downtown Courtenay, stop for a delicious glazed donut at the 100-year-old Cumberland Village Bakery or visit the Valley’s many breweries and wineries — we suggest the sunny patio at Gladstone Brewery in Courtenay.

Want a taste of local produce? In April, the Comox Valley Farmers Market kicks off its outdoor Saturday market with a range of in-season products such as mushrooms, radishes, and rhubarb. Customers can purchase ready-made items, meats, cheese, eggs, baked goods, and seafood.

Culture seekers

The three distinct communities in the Comox Valley offer a ton of cultural and heritage activities to explore. While visiting I-Hos Gallery, located between Courtenay and Comox on Vancouver Island, discover more about the K’ómoks First Nation through traditional and contemporary artworks, jewelry and more on display.

Explore fossils and travel 80 million years back into history at the Courtenay And District Museum And Palaeontology Centre, or experience artists at work at Art Wrx, a downtown Courtenay gallery. Check out the schedule at Courtenay’s Sid William Theatres for local acts and events as well!

Self-care lovers

If you’re looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, you’ll find an ideal place to relax and recharge here. Melt away your stress on the shores of the Salish Sea at the Pacific Mist Spa at Kingfisher Oceanside Resort, or the Oh Spa at the Old House Hotel in Courtenay for comforting spa treatments. The Lost Faucet Sauna House in Cumberland offers a traditional sauna and Eastern European/Nordic banya experience as well.

Lapping waves, serenity gardens, and massage pools — need we say more?

For a more outdoorsy relaxation activity, you can fill your lungs with fresh sea air on beautiful beach walks across the Courtenay Rotary Trail, Airpark Loop or Goose Spit. Remember to meander through forests and see breathtaking views at Seal Bay Park, finding inner peace amongst the abundant wildlife and nature.

The springtime is calling you to Comox Valley

Now that you know what’s possible, it’s time to explore even more amazing adventures on Vancouver Island. As the ultimate destination for any traveller, Comox Valley’s spring season is perhaps the most exciting time to visit.

Shake off your winter blues, browse the Experience Comox Valley website to start planning your next trip, and don’t forget to take these tips with you!