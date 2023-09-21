6 of the most common dental problems Canadians face (CONTEST)

Did you know that bad teeth can result in fewer romantic dates? It’s true — a recent study asked 2,000 people about dating and first impressions, and 76% said they notice someone else’s smile first! Don’t you want one that’ll light up the room?

As an important aspect of overall health, proper teeth and gum maintenance is key to a healthy, inviting smile. But while we always try our best to take care of our oral health, Canadians often face some very common dental problems.

To help you brush up on some common dental problems, we partnered with Inglewood Family Dental in Calgary for advice on how to take better care to improve our mouth health.

The main cause of bleeding gums is an excess amount of plaque or inadequate plaque removal, which can lead to swollen gums or even gingivitis (yikes!).

According to Inglewood, bleeding gums should not be ignored.

When you eat food, the plaque that forms on the teeth causes your body to trigger a response, which causes inflation and bleeding. Gingivitis is the reversible stage that hasn’t led to damage to the bone or gums just yet.

The later stage, periodontitis, is the greater recession of the gums and bones — where some patients can experience loose teeth, bad breath, and even a change in the way their taste works.

But don’t fret — at Inglewood Family Dental, their dentists and hygienists can help you develop a preventative dental care plan with an emphasis on periodontal health to keep your teeth healthy and strong.

As one of the most common ailments in the world of dentistry, cavities are caused by a combination of factors like improper teeth maintenance, high-sugar diets, or mouth bacteria. Technically speaking, cavities are permanently damaged areas on the surface of a tooth, a bit of an unnerving thought don’t you think?

The most important thing you can do to prevent pesky cavities is to keep up with regular flossing and brushing. A minimum brushing of twice daily with an extra-soft toothbrush followed by flossing is highly recommended.

Remember to brush for a full two minutes and make sure you get all tooth surfaces, including the top, inside, outside, and gum line.

Another way to prevent cavities is to lower your sugar intake, specifically sugary drinks, which can have a high acid content — so you might want to consider putting down that sugary soda!

Can you recall the mind-numbing feeling when you take a bite of a frozen treat? It might make your brain go ouch! and your tooth say, hey!? That, my friend, is tooth sensitivity with a dash of brain freeze.

One of the main factors for troublesome tooth sensitivity is gum recession, which leads to exposed nerve endings in the dentin, the soft inner layer of a single tooth. When the nerves are exposed, the gums aren’t covering the roots and can cause even more sensitivity. This is especially annoying in the summer when ice cream cones are on heavy rotation.

Overbrushing, acidic diets, and even grinding your teeth can cause sensitivity as well.

Because there are many reasons tooth sensitivity can occur, it’s best to consult with a professional. Inglewood Family Dental can help you determine the cause of your tooth sensitivity and offer tailored and beneficial solutions.

A dislodged crown or filling is a very serious ailment and must be addressed as soon as possible. While it might not hurt in the beginning, bacteria can get underneath the crown and cause deterioration or even decay — so never let your crown slip!

You won’t even realize how much damage is lying underneath, so it’s best to get it addressed immediately. This can be amended with some restorative dental work, and Inglewood Family Dental’s team will do their absolute best to fix any loose fillings or crowns.

You always wanna stay on that grind, but that does not mean teeth grinding. Whether you grind from stress, anxiety, or even in your sleep — it can cause jaw pain, headaches, and further damage.

To determine why you grind your teeth, the team at Inglewood Family Dental will do a thorough exam to find a cause and may even recommend a night-guard treatment so you can let this particular grind, come to a stop.

Don’t forget about reversing tooth discolouration through teeth whitening. Inglewood Family Dental offers whitening kits that contain a hydrogen peroxide gel, which acts as a bleaching agent that penetrates the enamel and breaks down the discoloured components in the structure of the tooth.

Two available kits — Valuemed or PolaDay — can be used right in the comfort of your home. Containing syringes and a mouth tray, where the bleaching agent is applied into the tray, you’ll apply a tooth coating for just 15 to 30 minutes daily.

Only available at dental clinics, Inglewood Family Dental offers these whitening kits to our patients for free, for life!

So whether you’re looking for a dental checkup or solutions for a pesky cavity, Inglewood Family Dental has the perfect team to address your teeth and gum complications.

Visit Inglewood Family Dental online to book an appointment, or head to their location just off the corner of 12th Street South East and 9th Avenue South East.

