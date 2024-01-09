Some Albertans are getting serious cash from the government soon

Some cash may be on the way for Albertans, with the federal government sending out another round of climate action incentive payments early next week.

The Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP) is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario.

Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP)

Payment due: January 15

The Alberta program will provide a varying amount to people on Monday, January 15:

$193 for an individual

$96.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$48.25 per child under 18

Additionally, families in rural and small communities are eligible to receive an extra 10%.

You might also like: "Homeless animals will surely perish": Alberta animal shelter issues plea as extreme cold moves in

This $4.1M Alberta house looks like a block and is in the middle of nowhere

Banff's entrance sign could be moved because of safety concerns

To be eligible, you must be a resident of Alberta on the first day of the payment month and the last day of the previous month. You must also meet at least one of these conditions during the same period:

You are 19 years of age or older

You have (or previously had) a spouse or common-law partner

You are (or previously were) a parent and live (or previously lived) with your child

The next climate action incentive payment for Albertans will come in April.