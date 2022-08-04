Classic Calgary: The Sandstone City and the Sundance Kid

Ever heard of the old tales of Calgary being the wild, wild west with gunslinging, outlaws, and cattle rustlers?

It was the era of pioneers, cowboys, and ladies of the evening. You may not know just how cool the history is right here in Cowtown, and in particular, one of the city’s favourite neighbourhoods.

The town of Fort Brisebois, later renamed Fort Calgary, was a settlers’ town that was founded in 1875 by a detachment of the North West Mounted Police.

Inglewood was established that same year and is Calgary’s oldest community. Back in the day, it was known as the Brewery Flats and was a lively, vibrant hub.

The area of 9th Avenue SE in particular was known as Atlantic Avenue and Whiskey Row as hotels, saloons, slaughterhouses and sawmills adorned the street.

Calgary was nicknamed The Sandstone City, after the first major fire occurred over 125 years ago, and sparked a sandstone building boom.

In 1886 a fire ravaged the town of Calgary and burnt 18 buildings down, so town officials suggested that buildings be constructed out of Paskapoo sandstone instead of wood.

Fast forward about five years and a young Harry Longabaugh would saddle up and ride his horse into Sandstone City. Perhaps you may recognize him by another name, Longabaugh is now more commonly known as the Sundance Kid.

He was part of Butch Cassidy’s Wild Bunch and was known as an adventurer, bandit and bank robber. He is a notorious American outlaw legend and had a reputation as being one of the fastest gunslingers in the West.

In 1890 he was working as a ranch hand in Fort Macleod, before heading south to Longview to work as a wrangler on one of the biggest ranches in the province, the Bar U Ranch.

After deciding that he needed a change of scenery, the Sundance Kid started a new business venture in Calgary’s Grand Central Hotel, on 9th Avenue SE. He partnered with Frank Hamilton, though their relationship wasn’t the best.

According to legend, it ended up with Hamilton trying to skip out on some unpaid funds owed to the Sundance Kid. Just as any regular Joe would, the Sundance Kid confronted Hamilton by jumping over the bar and holding him at gunpoint until he got his money.

The Sundance Kid got back on his horse and headed south, back through Montana, and met up with his old pal, Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch gang. He returned to his outlaw buddies and rode off into the sunset to live out a life of crime.

Unfortunately, the original saloon and hotel aren’t there anymore, as it was torn down in 1972 to make way for new developments.