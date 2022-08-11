RCMP issue warning in central Alberta after three cats found severely harmed

RCMP in Red Deer is warning the public about a series of animal cruelty incidents that left three cats severely injured, with one having to be euthanized.

Around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, Red Deer RCMP was called to a residence in the Michener Hill neighbourhood, where an unknown person had grievously harmed a cat.

During the investigation, RCMP learned that two other cats in the neighbourhood had been found beaten in previous days. One of the cats had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

RCMP called the incidents “alarming” in a news release.

Due to the troubling incidents, Red Deer RCMP is encouraging pet owners to take extra measures to keep their animals safe.

If you believe you have any information about this incident, please call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play store.