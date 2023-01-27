7 Calgary restaurants make Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada 2023

We don’t always hold a ton of stock in Yelp reviews, but occasionally they do reveal some pretty interesting things about our city’s restaurants and our dining habits.

The user review platform recently revealed its list of Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023 and quite a few YYC food spots have made the list.

It looks like seven Calgary spots have found a way to the top 100.

Taking the title for best ranked YYC spot was The Himalayan at 14th in the country. The others were Ten Foot Henry (25), Big Catch Sushi (54), Queens Breakfast Cocktails (59), ZCREW Cafe (74), Madras Cafe (76), and Alumni Sandwiches (85).

Longview Steakhouse, just south of the city, also made the list, and so did Mio Stone Grill and Sushi in Airdrie (99).

The eighth annual list was determined through a multi-process methodology which first had the website reach out to its user community, requesting them to nominate restaurants across the country that they can’t wait to return to this year.

Then, those restaurant submissions were ranked according to ratings, the number of reviews, and the volume of nomination submissions it received.

Yelp’s appointed community managers then helped curate and refine those lists, which covered geographical areas across the country, resulting in the final ranking for the year.

This year’s number one restaurant was Vancouver’s The Northern Café and Grill, a family-run greasy spoon diner with both classic breakfast and comforting Chinese food items on the menu.

You can view the entire list of Yelp’s Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023 right here.

With files from Daryn Wright