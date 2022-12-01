Over 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar in December

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.
To meet community needs, mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.
For December, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 23 Calgary communities:
- Bridlewood
- Capitol Hill
- Castleridge
- Cranston
- Edgemont
- Erin Woods
- Falconridge
- Forest Lawn
- Harvest Hills
- Hawkwood
- Haysboro
- Hidden Valley
- Hillhurst
- Huntington Hills
- Legacy
- McKenzie Lake
- Midnapore
- Sandstone
- Sundance
- Sunridge Industrial Park
- Taradale
- Thorncliffe
- Walden
Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.