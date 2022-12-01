Over 20 Calgary communities will have photo radar in December

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.

To meet community needs, mobile photo radars will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

For December, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 23 Calgary communities:

Bridlewood

Capitol Hill

Castleridge

Cranston

Edgemont

Erin Woods

Falconridge

Forest Lawn

Harvest Hills

Hawkwood

Haysboro

Hidden Valley

Hillhurst

Huntington Hills

Legacy

McKenzie Lake

Midnapore

Sandstone

Sundance

Sunridge Industrial Park

Taradale

Thorncliffe

Walden

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.