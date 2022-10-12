You can fly roundtrip to Phoenix from Calgary for under $300

If you are looking for a winter getaway, now is a great time with a deal on flights to Phoenix from Calgary for just over $200.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Arizona (@visit_arizona)

Right now there are flights to Phoenix from Calgary for between $216 and $264, and the flights are nonstop both ways.

You can check out the Taliesin West, the Heard Museum and South Mountain Park, along with some great hiking paths close to the city.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Skyscanner or FlightHub or Kayak

Try any of these dates:

Oct 30 to Nov 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 17

Nov 11, 12 to Nov 19, 23, 24, 25, 26

Nov 13, 14 to Nov 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30

Nov 15, 16 to Nov 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, Dec 1, 2

Nov 18, 19 to Nov 25, 26, 30, Dec, 1, 2

Nov 20, 21 to Nov 30, Dec 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8

Nov 22 to Nov 30, Dec 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9

Nov 23, 24 to Nov 30, Dec 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8

Nov 25, 26 to Dec 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11

Nov 27 to Dec 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16

Nov 28, 29 to Dec 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17

Nov 30 to Dec 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18

Dec 1, 2 to Dec 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19

Dec 3, 4 to Dec 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Dec 5, 6 to Dec 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Dec 7, 8 to Dec 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Dec 9, 10 to Dec 16, 17, 18, 19, 20

Dec 11, 12, 13 to Dec 17, 18, 19, 20