Calgary Opera is returning to the stage for its highly-anticipated 2023-24 season this October, and it’s got an incredible line-up in store with three compelling productions you won’t want to miss.

Audiences can look forward to The Marriage of Figaro, The Elixir of Love, and Das Rheingold — three productions sure to touch your heart, stir your imagination, and create lasting memories.

Whether you’re a seasoned opera enthusiast, or someone experiencing opera for the very first time, this season has something for you — and the company is making it easier than ever to attend. With a variety of ticket prices and packages for every budget, there’s no reason not to check it out.

“Everyone is welcome at the opera, no prior preparation or study is needed,” says Jonathan Brandani, artistic director at the Calgary Opera. “This season is very exciting because we have comedy, romance, and adventure. We’re telling compelling stories through exceptional music; there will be something for everyone.”

Here’s what you can expect.

The Marriage of Figaro, one of Mozart’s most famous operas, is a comedic story full of love and hilarious escapades, with everything occurring in a single chaotic day.

This beloved production is sure to captivate audiences of all ages and is an excellent introduction to opera for those who are curious.

“The Marriage of Figaro has a great range of music that everyone will enjoy,” Brandani tells Daily Hive. “It’s a classic opera story with comedic hijinks, mistaken identities, and a happy ending.”

As he points out, this popular opera has been one of the top most-performed operas worldwide since it premiered in 1786, and BBC even voted it “the greatest opera of all time” in 2017.

Chances are, you may already be familiar with the music from the many references that have popped up in movies, TV shows, and commercials — including the blockbuster movie The Shawshank Redemption, and 2009’s post-apocalyptic comedy Zombieland.

Guests aged 35 and under can get access to incredible discounts with the Allegro Program (registration is free!), and those who subscribe to Allegro+ can see all three Friday night shows for only $90. There are lots of other perks for young audience members, so check out the details here.

In The Elixir of Love by Gaetano Donizetti, audiences can expect to see a charismatic cast of characters embark on a journey filled with laughter, charm, and tender moments.

The enchanting story, which Brandani describes as a “light rom-com,” revolves around a shy young man named Nemorino, who is in love with a sophisticated and wealthy woman named Adina. Adina only has eyes for another man, inspiring Nemorino to buy a ‘magical’ love potion with the hopes of winning her affection.

If you’ve seen Shrek 2, a Midsummer Night’s Dream, or any romantic comedy, you already know the shenanigans that come from looking for easy answers in love. The Elixir of Love is a light and lyrical comedy brought to life through virtuosic arias and playful ensembles that will leave you feeling uplifted and enchanted.

New this season, Calgary Opera has added a special matinée performance for this production at 2 pm on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Single tickets are available, so if you’re an opera-goer who wants to be home in time for dinner, you’ll want to snap one up immediately.

If you’ve already fallen in love with the Opera, and you’re ready to say “I do” to all three Main Stage productions, check out the Discovery Pass – a special ticket package for first-time subscribers at only $165 per person.

The final production of the season is a musically and visually dramatic masterpiece. Das Rheingold by Richard Wagner explores universal themes of love, power, and greed.

“It’s a story about gods, giants, dwarves, dragons, mythical creatures — and the music is just as epic as the story,” Brandani explains. “It has a lot to say about our society, it really reveals a powerful truth about who we are as human beings and people. There’s a lot to learn in this story. It’s a tale as old as time itself.”

The enthralling story is told through breathtaking music, powerful vocal performances, and the grandeur of the opera’s mythical world.

Das Rheingold is a Calgary Opera premiere, and it’s set to feature 90 musicians from Calgary’s Philharmonic Orchestra on stage with the singers, magnifying the incredible score.

“If you like fantasy, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, that kind of epic music, this is the opera for you,” says Brandani. “Personally, I’m really looking forward to Rheingold because it’s such a monumental work of art. It’s so big, the music really moves you. It brings you to different worlds.”

Three-show ticket packages for the 2023-24 season start at just $90. First-time subscribers can take advantage of a Discovery Pass to save as much as 70% on tickets. All tickets for the 2023-24 season are also on sale now and can be purchased here.

In addition, Calgary Opera will also present the timeless family-friendly production, Beauty and the Beast, for the holiday season — just look ahead to December on their ticket calendar.