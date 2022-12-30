The 6 Best Calgary lottery stories of 2022

As we put a bow on 2022 we celebrate a number of people in Calgary who had some life-changing wins in the lottery and the people they helped.

We saw some giant winners, some people who didn’t know how to celebrate, and some who just couldn’t believe they won.

Mitchel Dyck told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) he doesn’t usually play the lottery, but when a cashier asks if he wants a lottery ticket he doesn’t hesitate to say yes. Lucky for him, he said yes to adding a ticket for the October 21 Lotto Max draw to his other purchases from Centex Bearspaw at 25238 Township Road in Calgary on October 7. But little did he know that that decision would be life-altering. At $70 million, Dyck’s win is the largest jackpot ever won by an Alberta winner, according to a news release from the WCLC.

Kevin MacKenzie told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) he couldn’t believe his eyes when he scanned his Daily Grand ticket for the November 28 draw and discovered that he had won the jackpot. The Airdrie man had his choice of $1,000 per day for life or a single payment of $7 million, opting for the lump sum.

Jonathon Lloyd was stunned when he discovered he was about to be $1 million richer after the October 14 Lotto Max draw. Lloyd purchased his ticket from the Petro Canada Strathcona in Calgary on October 13. “I’m going to do some home improvements and travel,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to helping out a friend in need.”

Jasbir, Sukhmander, and Jagmohan Sangha matched all the winning numbers on the October 22 LOTTO 6/49 draw to take home the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize. The Sanghas have been playing together for decades and will share their windfall. “We are going on a trip soon so we can use the money to upgrade it,” said Jasbir. Sukhmander, meanwhile, said he plans to use his to put towards bills and save for a rainy

day and Jagmohan is considering an earlier retirement.

Richard Ford made an $800,000 decision during his lunch break as he became a lottery winner thanks to the BIGGER SPIN ticket he bought. Ford discovered his win immediately after he scanned his ticket using the self-checker and patiently waited until October when the next spin event was scheduled. While at the live spin event, he spun and landed an $800,000 prize, the largest prize in the region. He wasted no time saying what was on his mind after winning. “My wife and I are going to stop at the Harley store,” he said. Ford also said he plans to pay off debt and take a trip with his recent windfall.

Dustin Long couldn't contain himself when he learned he was a lottery winner after cashing in on the $5 Big Spin for a $250,000 payday. Long said there was a lot of "happy cursing" when he realized he won $10,000 and an opportunity to win more when he got his chance at the Big Spin wheel.