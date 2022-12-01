6 companies hiring for over 45 jobs in Calgary this December

Time for a career change? We have a list of great companies with jobs available in Calgary, so update that resume and start looking. There’s no time like the present!

There are some major companies hiring for some great jobs in Calgary this December.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Full-Time Web Instructor, Senior Financial Analyst, Employer Relations Advisor, Learning Advisor (Student Recruitment), Sr. Website Manager, Web, and Graphic Designer, Data Transformation Manager, and a Senior Ruby on Rails Developer to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: NDAX is a leading innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations, created with retail, institutional, early-investors, and crypto traders in mind. NDAX is a simple, compliant, and easy-to-use trading platform setting the standard for the Canadian cryptocurrency industry. With a mission to empower more Canadians to unlock the full potential of digital finance and address various needs in Canada’s cryptocurrency space, the NDAX team has multidisciplinary and diverse backgrounds including finance, technology, engineering, compliance, marketing and more.

Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a UI/UX Designer, Marketing Coordinator, Business Process Manager, and many more.

Perks: NDAX offers flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance.

Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active unique and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.

Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for Senior Backend Engineer, Compute, Group Product Marketing Manager, Ads User Experience, Senior Sales Manager, Mid-Market, Senior iOS Engineer, and Apps Platform, among 14 more.

Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. It has intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. You can expect comprehensive health benefits, flexible unlimited vacation days, monthly global wellness days, family planning stipends and services, four+ months of paid parental leave, personal and professional development stipends, paid volunteer time off, and workspace and home office stipends.

Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs.

Jobs: Senior Product Manager, Platform – Remote; Senior Product Manager, Payroll – Remote; Advisor, Benefits Portfolio – Remote; and additional positions.

Perks: Humi’s newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! It’s a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

Who: Knak, the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Adobe Campaign and more. Knak gives you back complete creative control.

Jobs: Knak is currently hiring for Junior Accountant, Account Executive, Business Development Rep, and Salesforce Administrator. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture.

Perks: Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything they can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include; a minimum of three weeks vacation, seven days of life leave, half day on Fridays in the summer, $1,000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5,000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture and so much more.

Who: ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country. ReturnBear’s suite of software tools includes a self-serve return web app for consumers, simple admin and analytics dashboards for merchants, and a tablet application for ReturnBear Kiosk staff. ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce exchanges and returns delightful for consumers, and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics.

Jobs: Software Engineer – Fullstack (remote), Software Engineer – Backend (remote), and additional roles.

