18 companies hiring for more than 400 jobs in Calgary this March

There’s good news for anyone on the lookout for new jobs in Calgary.

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this March, and we’ve put together a list of 18 places that are hiring for more than 400 positions in Calgary right now.

Roles range from swim instructors to senior software developers. There is sure to be something on our list for every skill level and interest.

So dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.

One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day. Jobs: Canada Drives’ current openings include Credit Analyst (Remote), Dispatch Manager, Driver Manager, Logistics Dispatcher, Senior Logistics Dispatcher, Inventory Manager, People & Culture Coordinator, B2B Sales Manager (Remote), Pricing Analyst (Remote) and more. Check out Canada Drives’ job board to learn more about these and other opportunities.

Canada Drives’ current openings include Credit Analyst (Remote), Dispatch Manager, Driver Manager, Logistics Dispatcher, Senior Logistics Dispatcher, Inventory Manager, People & Culture Coordinator, B2B Sales Manager (Remote), Pricing Analyst (Remote) and more. Check out Canada Drives’ job board to learn more about these and other opportunities. Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

Who: CostCertified is a venture-backed Y Combinator company, building the “Amazon for construction” – a software as a service-enabled marketplace for labour, materials, and financial services. The company leverages a tool that transforms construction estimates into a real-time interactive point of sale.

CostCertified is a venture-backed Y Combinator company, building the “Amazon for construction” – a software as a service-enabled marketplace for labour, materials, and financial services. The company leverages a tool that transforms construction estimates into a real-time interactive point of sale. Jobs: CostCertified hired its first employee in March 2021 and has since grown, with a goal of being at 100 staff members by mid-2022. They are currently hiring a Back End Developer, Front End Developer, Sales Development Representative, Controller, and a User Experience Designer.

CostCertified hired its first employee in March 2021 and has since grown, with a goal of being at 100 staff members by mid-2022. They are currently hiring a Back End Developer, Front End Developer, Sales Development Representative, Controller, and a User Experience Designer. Perks: CostCertified’s head office is based in Calgary in a WeWork space, which includes a free gym facility, games room, kombucha on tap, coffee bar, and weekly events such as TEDx, Happy Hours, Bootcamps, and Holiday Markets. The company offers a competitive compensation package, including fully paid benefit premiums and vacation and flex time in addition to a holiday break.

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered. Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is seeking 19 people to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans, including roles for a Corporate Accountant, Mentor (Data Science), Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed), Casual Learning Experience Designer, Product Manager, Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America, and many more. Learn about all of Lighthouse Labs’ current opportunities on their careers page.

Lighthouse Labs is seeking 19 people to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans, including roles for a Corporate Accountant, Mentor (Data Science), Web Instructor (Remote Full-Time and Part-Time Needed), Casual Learning Experience Designer, Product Manager, Proposal Writer/Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America, and many more. Learn about all of Lighthouse Labs’ current opportunities on their careers page. Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

Who: The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to ensuring the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions.

The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to ensuring the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions. Jobs: A total of 58 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Business Process Analyst to Swim Instructor, and Parks Ecologist to Heavy Equipment Technician.

A total of 58 jobs are on offer with the City of Calgary right now in various departments, ranging from Business Process Analyst to Swim Instructor, and Parks Ecologist to Heavy Equipment Technician. Perks: Perks vary by position, but all employees will enjoy the security that comes from working for a company that literally cannot go under.

Who: CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics.

CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics. Jobs: Chinook Centre’s jobs page is currently showing 62 available roles. Stores that have open positions include AllSaints, Volcom, Tim Horton’s, Style Creation Salon and Spa, Foot Locker, Zara, and more.

Chinook Centre’s jobs page is currently showing 62 available roles. Stores that have open positions include AllSaints, Volcom, Tim Horton’s, Style Creation Salon and Spa, Foot Locker, Zara, and more. Perks: Perks vary by store.

Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment, and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.

Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment, and tech-focused conferences throughout the year. Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Team Lead, Education – Presales, Technical Architect, Solution Architect – Marketing Automation, Solution Architect – Financial Services, and a Solution Engineer. To learn more, visit Traction on Demand’s jobs page.

Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Team Lead, Education – Presales, Technical Architect, Solution Architect – Marketing Automation, Solution Architect – Financial Services, and a Solution Engineer. To learn more, visit Traction on Demand’s jobs page. Perks: The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing, best-managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Perks include extensive work options, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, lunch program, two paid volunteer days per year, quarterly profit sharing, health, dental, and vision care, personal and health spending accounts, employee assistance program, fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit, employee stock ownership plan, continued learning opportunities, and more.

Who: WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta.

WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta. Jobs: WinSport is looking to fill four permanent positions, including a Digital and Social Media Marketing Specialist, Facility Maintenance Technician, Team Lead – Sport Services, and Ice Technician. Plus, there are 14 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Culinary Team Member to Team Lead – Summer Camps to Mountain Bike Instructor.

WinSport is looking to fill four permanent positions, including a Digital and Social Media Marketing Specialist, Facility Maintenance Technician, Team Lead – Sport Services, and Ice Technician. Plus, there are 14 temporary roles up for grabs, ranging from Culinary Team Member to Team Lead – Summer Camps to Mountain Bike Instructor. Perks: WinSport team members get free parking spaces, reciprocals at other ski resorts, food, beverage, retail, program discounts, and access to the Performance Training Centre.

Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video, and invoicing services on one secure, well-designed system. Jane has an exciting future ahead, including interesting and challenging projects like their own (J)analytics platform, a patient care initiative, global insurance integrations, covid vaccination scheduling, and video conferencing.

Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video, and invoicing services on one secure, well-designed system. Jane has an exciting future ahead, including interesting and challenging projects like their own (J)analytics platform, a patient care initiative, global insurance integrations, covid vaccination scheduling, and video conferencing. Jobs: Jane is currently accepting applications for 17 positions, including Events and Sponsorships Coordinator, Content Marketing Strategist, Senior Agile Coach, and Director of Engineering. To check out all available jobs, visit Jane’s jobs page.

Jane is currently accepting applications for 17 positions, including Events and Sponsorships Coordinator, Content Marketing Strategist, Senior Agile Coach, and Director of Engineering. To check out all available jobs, visit Jane’s jobs page. Perks: Employees at Jane have plenty of perks, but more important is the way the company works. Check out Jane’s values to see if their mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you’d like to be a part of.

Employees get three all-staff “Jane-cation days” and their birthday off every year, on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended healthcare from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan, a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, and an opportunity to “help the helpers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (@thekegsteakhouse)

Who: The Keg Steakhouse has five restaurant locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at four of them right now.

The Keg Steakhouse has five restaurant locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at four of them right now. Jobs: There are opportunities at the Keg’s South Pointe, 4th Avenue, Crowfoot, and Macleod Trail restaurants for a variety of positions, including serving staff, dishwashers, prep cooks, and cooks.

There are opportunities at the Keg’s South Pointe, 4th Avenue, Crowfoot, and Macleod Trail restaurants for a variety of positions, including serving staff, dishwashers, prep cooks, and cooks. Perks: Benefits for hourly workers include 40% off food at any Keg location (for you and up to three friends!), staff events, and health benefits for those working over 30 hours a week.

Who: Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in Western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys.

Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in Western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys. Jobs: Safeway is currently hiring for 14 roles in its Calgary stores, including Deli Clerk, Pharmacy Technician, Coffee Bar Server, Meat Cutter, and more.

Safeway is currently hiring for 14 roles in its Calgary stores, including Deli Clerk, Pharmacy Technician, Coffee Bar Server, Meat Cutter, and more. Perks: Perks include prescription drug and dental coverage, vision care, paid time off for vacation, sick leave and company-recognized holidays, and an Employee Association for leisure-time activities at a discount.

Who: The University of Calgary is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees.

The University of Calgary is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees. Jobs: The jobs page on the U of C’s website currently shows a whopping 128 positions available for application, with titles spanning Research Analyst, Oncology – Cumming School of Medicine, Recurring Part-Time Caretaker -Facilities, and Event Planner, Conference & Event Management – Ancillary Services.

The jobs page on the U of C’s website currently shows a whopping 128 positions available for application, with titles spanning Research Analyst, Oncology – Cumming School of Medicine, Recurring Part-Time Caretaker -Facilities, and Event Planner, Conference & Event Management – Ancillary Services. Perks: Perks vary by department; more information is available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YMCA Calgary (@ymcacalgary)

Who: Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill.

Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill. Jobs: Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 35 positions, including Camp Chief Hector Outdoor School Staff, Expedition Centre Coordinator, Lifeguard & Swim Instructor, and Theatre Technician, among others.

Calgary YMCA is currently hiring for 35 positions, including Camp Chief Hector Outdoor School Staff, Expedition Centre Coordinator, Lifeguard & Swim Instructor, and Theatre Technician, among others. Perks: Perks include a complimentary membership, health and dental benefits, pension plans, program discounts, and more.

Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.

Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience. Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include a Senior Developer – DevOps, Software Developer – Backend, and a Digital Marketing Specialist. Visit Ready’s career page to learn more about open positions.

Current job openings at Ready include a Senior Developer – DevOps, Software Developer – Backend, and a Digital Marketing Specialist. Visit Ready’s career page to learn more about open positions. Perks: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth, plus twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start-up with the backing of established parent company iQmetrix, an award-winning employer.

Who: Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses, allowing owners and their advisors access to real-time financial data anytime, anywhere, and on any device. The global company recently acquired Calgary’s TaxCycle for a total of $75 million. Through leveraging TaxCycle’s Calgary-based team, Xero is excited to continue to expand its Canadian presence. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300+ connections to banks and other financial partners.

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses, allowing owners and their advisors access to real-time financial data anytime, anywhere, and on any device. The global company recently acquired Calgary’s TaxCycle for a total of $75 million. Through leveraging TaxCycle’s Calgary-based team, Xero is excited to continue to expand its Canadian presence. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300+ connections to banks and other financial partners. Jobs: Xero is hiring for roles that include Senior Design Researcher – Inventory, Backend Engineer (PHP), Partner Consultant, Senior Account Manager, Senior Software Engineer in Test, Intermediate Software Developer – X-Files, and more. To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page.

Xero is hiring for roles that include Senior Design Researcher – Inventory, Backend Engineer (PHP), Partner Consultant, Senior Account Manager, Senior Software Engineer in Test, Intermediate Software Developer – X-Files, and more. To learn more about Xero and check out the current openings, visit their careers page. Perks: Xero offers Health and Wellness benefits coverage, a generous employee share scheme, leave allowance, a flexible work environment, and parental leave benefits. Team members are also given 10 annual Wellbeing days to be used for things like mental health, caring for sick family, or one’s own sickness. On top of that, compassionate leave is a tool that leaders can utilize to grant employees additional time off (beyond Wellbeing and PTO) when anyone is dealing with a challenging circumstance.

Who: HomeStars is Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. They connect project-ready homeowners with the best pros in their area to help them hire right the first time.

HomeStars is Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. They connect project-ready homeowners with the best pros in their area to help them hire right the first time. Jobs: HomeStars is actively hiring across their Sales and Engineering teams. Current job openings include Account Executive and Business Development Representative, Front End Engineer, Sales Manager, and more. To learn more about HomeStars’ current openings, visit their careers page.

HomeStars is actively hiring across their Sales and Engineering teams. Current job openings include Account Executive and Business Development Representative, Front End Engineer, Sales Manager, and more. To learn more about HomeStars’ current openings, visit their careers page. Perks: Some of the many employee perks at HomeStars include remote and hybrid work, RRSP matching, a competitive benefits plan, a GoodLife fitness membership discount, weeklong office closure in December, and health and wellness lunch and learns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merchant Growth (@merchantgrowth)

Who: Merchant Growth is Canada’s fastest and most friendly alternative financier. Their innovative approach blends thoughtful customer care, complete transparency, and the latest technology to provide fast, accessible financing to small businesses in Canada. Its mission is to bring business owners the most convenient and accessible financing experience.

Merchant Growth is Canada’s fastest and most friendly alternative financier. Their innovative approach blends thoughtful customer care, complete transparency, and the latest technology to provide fast, accessible financing to small businesses in Canada. Its mission is to bring business owners the most convenient and accessible financing experience. Jobs: Merchant Growth is currently hiring for a Product Manager, Applications and IT Director, Full Stack Software Developer and a Customer Support Officer (French). To learn more about open positions, visit Merchant’s careers page.

Merchant Growth is currently hiring for a Product Manager, Applications and IT Director, Full Stack Software Developer and a Customer Support Officer (French). To learn more about open positions, visit Merchant’s careers page. Perks: Merchant Growth offers flexible work options, competitive salaries, comprehensive group health benefits, education and learning benefits, and company-wide lunch and learns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Commit (@commitdev)

Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with lifelong peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to start-up opportunities.

Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with lifelong peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to start-up opportunities. Jobs: Commit is seeking applicants for the following full-time remote roles: Engineering Partner, Developer Advocate, Head of Design, Business Development Associate, and Business Development Representative. To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page, or if you’re a software engineer looking for a new start-up role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program.

Commit is seeking applicants for the following full-time remote roles: Engineering Partner, Developer Advocate, Head of Design, Business Development Associate, and Business Development Representative. To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page, or if you’re a software engineer looking for a new start-up role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program. Perks: Commit is a completely remote company, distributed coast-to-coast. The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led, and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WFHomie (@wfhomieready)