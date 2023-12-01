If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, consider heading to the Saddledome to see the Calgary Hitmen in action on Sunday afternoon.

The Hitmen will welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to town in what should be a fiery game, but that is far from the only excitement taking place. Sunday’s game will also mark the Hitmen’s annual Teddy Bear Toss, marking its 29th anniversary.

The Hitmen are trying to meet their goal of having 29,000 teddy bears thrown onto the ice. For this to happen, they are asking for help from local charities and other agencies in and around Calgary for their support towards this great cause.

Last season’s Teddy Bear Toss saw over 20,000 bears hit the ice after a London Hoilett goal versus the Moose Jaw Warriors. Over 16,000 fans watched as the thousands of bears flooded onto the ice.



“Thank you to all 16,514 fans for your support of the 2022 ENMAX Teddy Bear Toss,” the Hitmen said in a statement after last year’s event. “Thanks to you, over 70 local agencies benefited from the 20,294 bears collected after London Hoilett scored the Hitmen’s first goal of the night in a 5-3 win against Moose Jaw.”

Since beginning back in 1995, a total of 435,930 bears have been collected from the Hitmen’s Teddy Bear Toss. As they do every year, the Hitmen will be back at the Saddledome the following day from 7:30 am to 10:00 am, as organizations can come to collect their bears. The players will then head out and deliver the remaining bears to several organizations throughout Calgary, including the Alberta Children’s Hospital.



Those wishing to attend should buy tickets as soon as possible, as there are not many remaining. Puck drop is set for 4:00 pm MT in what promises to be a great game.