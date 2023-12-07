NewsWeather

Snow to sunshine: Calgary forecast to flirt with 20°C mark soon in DECEMBER

Laine Mitchell
|
Dec 7 2023, 5:34 pm
Darko-HD Photography/Shutterstock

Calgary may have received a dusting of snow last night, and more flurries are in the cards for today, but a major warmup is in the forecast with wild temperatures for December.

YYC escaped the threat of a hefty snowfall last night, and things are truly looking up as we look ahead in the forecast.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see a bit of a cool down heading into the weekend before a gradual rise in temperatures.

All eyes are on Wednesday, with the experts at ECCC calling for a stunning high of 18°C, just flirting with the 20°C mark with less than two weeks until Christmas Day. Just bonkers!

Calgary forecast December

Environment and Climate Change Canada

If you aren’t loving the mild temperatures over the past few weeks, you might have to learn to live with them.

The recently released winter forecast for Alberta is also hinting at the province sitting pretty with the prospect of above-seasonal temperatures not only during the early part of winter but also through the mid and late portions of the season.

