3 Calgary food events happening this week: June 10 to 16

It’s a brand-new week, and that means there’s a whole lot more delicious foodie fun to be had on the way to Calgary.

From chef-led pasta classes to cycling food tours of the city, it’s going to be a fun week for any Calgary foodie.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

Ravioli Class

If you’re keen to learn the art of making authentic Italian ravioli, this is the class for you. Chef David Nickerson will walk you through the seemingly intimidating dish so you can confidently take your skills home. You’ll also get a glass of wine, charcuterie to snack on and dessert.

When: June 13, 2024

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza – 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: June 15, 2024

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here

Wine and Chips Tasting

Fans of spicy chips won’t want to miss this. You’ll taste-test some spicy chips and get given some of the best wine pairings so you can impress your friends with your knowledge.

When: June 15, 2024

Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $23.76 per person; buy tickets here