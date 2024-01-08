4 Calgary food events happening this week: January 8 to 14
It may be cold outside, but luckily, Calgary has tons of food events to spice up your week.
From ice cream and booze tastings to brunches galore, here are some of the best foodie events in YYC this week.
Booze and Ice Cream
The weather outside may be chilly, but we’re always in the mood for ice cream. This unique tasting event will have beer, wine, spirits and plenty of ice cream to try out.
When: January 13, 2024
Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: $29.36 per person; buy tickets here
Enjoy a breakfast buffet
You can help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine, charcuterie and cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.
When: Every Sunday
Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $33 per person
Okotoks Food Tour
If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.
When: Every Saturday
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here
The Wildest Brunch
Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie and pastries.
There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.
When: Every Sunday
Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: From $95 per person