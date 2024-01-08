4 Calgary food events happening this week: January 8 to 14

It may be cold outside, but luckily, Calgary has tons of food events to spice up your week.

From ice cream and booze tastings to brunches galore, here are some of the best foodie events in YYC this week.

Booze and Ice Cream

The weather outside may be chilly, but we’re always in the mood for ice cream. This unique tasting event will have beer, wine, spirits and plenty of ice cream to try out.

When: January 13, 2024

Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $29.36 per person; buy tickets here

You can help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine, charcuterie and cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $33 per person

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie and pastries.

There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.

When: Every Sunday

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $95 per person