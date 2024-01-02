5 Calgary food events happening this week: January 2 to 7
The new year is officially here!
Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of food events taking place in Calgary to brighten up even the dullest January.
From booze-free beverage tastings to cooking classes, here are some of the best foodie events taking place this week.
Get dry January started
Even if you’re taking the month off from boozy beverages, you can still have some fun. This tasting includes a ton of alcohol-free wines, cocktails, and beverages that you can sample.
When: January 6, 2024
Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: $18.18 per person; buy tickets here
Okotoks Food Tour
If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.
When: Every Saturday in January
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here
Learn all about Bengali cuisine
If cooking more at home is one of your resolutions, kick it off with a cooking class. This class focuses on curries and will walk you through essential techniques, spice combinations, and the art of balancing flavours before enjoying a five-course meal.
When: January 7, 2024
Where: 153 Cranwell Bay SE, Calgary
Price: $54.58 per person; buy tickets here
Take a brewery tour
If you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to brew some of your favourite beers, this brewery tour is for you. You’ll also get to sample some of the beers while you’re there.
When: January 6, 2024
Where: Wild Rose Brewery – #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary
Price: $28.48 per person; buy tickets here
Get an intro to espresso
If you got yourself a fancy espresso machine over the holidays, but you aren’t quite sure where to start with it, why not find out from the best? You’ll be taught some of the basics of making espresso, taste different extractions, and learn about caring for your machine.
When: January 6, 2024
Where: Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Price: $99.75 per person; buy tickets here