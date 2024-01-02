5 Calgary food events happening this week: January 2 to 7

The new year is officially here!

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of food events taking place in Calgary to brighten up even the dullest January.

From booze-free beverage tastings to cooking classes, here are some of the best foodie events taking place this week.

Get dry January started

Even if you’re taking the month off from boozy beverages, you can still have some fun. This tasting includes a ton of alcohol-free wines, cocktails, and beverages that you can sample.

When: January 6, 2024

Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $18.18 per person; buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday in January

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Learn all about Bengali cuisine

If cooking more at home is one of your resolutions, kick it off with a cooking class. This class focuses on curries and will walk you through essential techniques, spice combinations, and the art of balancing flavours before enjoying a five-course meal.

When: January 7, 2024

Where: 153 Cranwell Bay SE, Calgary

Price: $54.58 per person; buy tickets here

Take a brewery tour

If you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to brew some of your favourite beers, this brewery tour is for you. You’ll also get to sample some of the beers while you’re there.

When: January 6, 2024

Where: Wild Rose Brewery – #2, 4580 Quesnay Wood Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $28.48 per person; buy tickets here

Get an intro to espresso

If you got yourself a fancy espresso machine over the holidays, but you aren’t quite sure where to start with it, why not find out from the best? You’ll be taught some of the basics of making espresso, taste different extractions, and learn about caring for your machine.

When: January 6, 2024

Where: Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75 per person; buy tickets here