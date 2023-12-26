8 Calgary food events happening this week: December 26 to 31
The holidays are well underway, but that doesn’t mean Calgary’s food events are slowing down.
There are still so many different foodie events taking place in the city, from New Year’s Eve parties to festive bars, which are well worth checking out if you need a break from Hallmark movies and eating leftovers.
Here are eight of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.
Brew some festive potions
This festive treat will delight both wizards and non-magic folk alike. The Potion Room, Calgary’s most magical of cocktail bars, is holding a festive-themed pop-up throughout December.
When: Until December 31, 2023
Where: 1211 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Ring in the new year in style
Celebrate the new year Amalfi Coast-style with Barbarella’s New Year’s Eve bash. You’ll be able to grab snacks like pizza, charcuterie, burgers, and chicken parm sliders while DJs will be playing throughout the night.
When: December 31, 2023
Where: Barbarella Bar – 240 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: From $67 per person; buy tickets here
Get in the festive spirit
It’s time for some festive fun, and what better way to spend the holiday season than a visit to Tinseltown? You’ll find everything from elves and festive tunes to a delightful cocktail menu and tinsel aplenty.
When: Until December 30, 2023
Where: SunnyCider — 3300 14th Avenue NE, Unit 1, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy tickets here
Grab a drink at the Home Alone house
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!
Eighty-Eight Brewing Company is bringing back a festive favourite with the return of its Home Alone-themed decorations at its taproom.
There’ll be a scavenger hunt, and Portland Street Pizza will be transforming into Little Nero’s.
When: Until December 31, 2023
Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company — #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Rec Room
If unlimited games sound like the ideal way to ring in the new year, The Rec Room is hosting its annual NYE party. There’ll be tons of arcade games, a magician, a fortune teller, and live music to keep you entertained.
When: December 31, 2023
Where: 1180 – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: From $54 per person; buy tickets here
Okotoks Food Tour
If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.
When: Every Saturday in December
Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza
Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here
Have a truly tropical night out
If you’re looking for some holiday cocktails with a tropical twist, Sippin’ Santa is the event for you. Sip on some festive favourites, from hot buttered rum to peppermint daiquiris.
When: Until December 31, 2023
Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary
Treat yourself to a fancy New Year’s dinner
If partying isn’t your vibe, but you still want to do something special to celebrate the new year, Hawthorn Dining Room is holding a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner. You’ll be able to indulge in steak and lobster, various amuse bouches, and a spectacular 12-layer chocolate cake.
When: December 31, 2023
Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $170 per person
