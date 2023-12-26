8 Calgary food events happening this week: December 26 to 31

The holidays are well underway, but that doesn’t mean Calgary’s food events are slowing down.

There are still so many different foodie events taking place in the city, from New Year’s Eve parties to festive bars, which are well worth checking out if you need a break from Hallmark movies and eating leftovers.

Here are eight of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

Brew some festive potions

This festive treat will delight both wizards and non-magic folk alike. The Potion Room, Calgary’s most magical of cocktail bars, is holding a festive-themed pop-up throughout December.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: 1211 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Ring in the new year in style

Celebrate the new year Amalfi Coast-style with Barbarella’s New Year’s Eve bash. You’ll be able to grab snacks like pizza, charcuterie, burgers, and chicken parm sliders while DJs will be playing throughout the night.

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Barbarella Bar – 240 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $67 per person; buy tickets here

Get in the festive spirit

It’s time for some festive fun, and what better way to spend the holiday season than a visit to Tinseltown? You’ll find everything from elves and festive tunes to a delightful cocktail menu and tinsel aplenty.

When: Until December 30, 2023

Where: SunnyCider — 3300 14th Avenue NE, Unit 1, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy tickets here

Grab a drink at the Home Alone house

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

Eighty-Eight Brewing Company is bringing back a festive favourite with the return of its Home Alone-themed decorations at its taproom.

There’ll be a scavenger hunt, and Portland Street Pizza will be transforming into Little Nero’s.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company — #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Rec Room

If unlimited games sound like the ideal way to ring in the new year, The Rec Room is hosting its annual NYE party. There’ll be tons of arcade games, a magician, a fortune teller, and live music to keep you entertained.

When: December 31, 2023

Where: 1180 – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: From $54 per person; buy tickets here

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks, and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday in December

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Have a truly tropical night out

If you’re looking for some holiday cocktails with a tropical twist, Sippin’ Santa is the event for you. Sip on some festive favourites, from hot buttered rum to peppermint daiquiris.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Treat yourself to a fancy New Year’s dinner

If partying isn’t your vibe, but you still want to do something special to celebrate the new year, Hawthorn Dining Room is holding a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner. You’ll be able to indulge in steak and lobster, various amuse bouches, and a spectacular 12-layer chocolate cake.

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $170 per person

