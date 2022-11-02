5 Calgary condos available for under $150K
Nov 2 2022, 8:55 pm
It is getting very pricey to buy a house in Calgary, but the condos have remained a strong option for potential buyers because of all the affordable options.
There are lots of options on the high end, of course.
But if you are looking for something a bit more reasonable, here are the best options for under $150,000.
- You might also like:
- Canada raises immigration targets to 500,000 people annually by 2025
- Opinion: Provinces are stripping cities of their housing powers – and that’s awesome
- $1.6 trillion to be wiped out from Canadian wealth, mostly from home values: RBC
403, 116 3rd Avenue SE | $90,000
- One Bedroom
- One Bathroom
803, 108 3rd Avenue SW | $109,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
2308, 221 6th Avenue SE | $134,900
- Zero bedrooms
- One bathroom
302, 636 Meredith Road NE | $134,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
33, 2511 38th Street NE | $135,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom