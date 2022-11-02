Real EstateCalgary Homes

5 Calgary condos available for under $150K

Peter Klein
Nov 2 2022, 8:55 pm
5 Calgary condos available for under $150K
It is getting very pricey to buy a house in Calgary, but the condos have remained a strong option for potential buyers because of all the affordable options.

There are lots of options on the high end, of course.

But if you are looking for something a bit more reasonable, here are the best options for under $150,000.

403, 116 3rd Avenue SE | $90,000

  • One Bedroom
  • One Bathroom

803, 108 3rd Avenue SW | $109,000

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom

2308, 221 6th Avenue SE | $134,900

  • Zero bedrooms
  • One bathroom

302, 636 Meredith Road NE | $134,900

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

33, 2511 38th Street NE | $135,000

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom

 

