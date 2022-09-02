Fly roundtrip to Chile from Calgary for under $700
Sep 2 2022, 6:32 pm
Calgarians looking for a spring getaway should take advantage of this travel deal with flights to Chile sitting under $700.
According to YYC Deals, the deal right now is on flights for late March into early April. Other flights in that time frame are over $1,000.
Check out Cerro Santa Lucia, Sky Costanera (the tallest building in South America) and Templo Bahá’í.
How to find and book this deal
1. Start with the following Google Flights search:
Google Flights: Calgary to Santiago, Chile
2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.
3. Adjust the trip length at the bottom.
4. Look for the dates that are $661 roundtrip