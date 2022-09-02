Travel DealsTravel

Fly roundtrip to Chile from Calgary for under $700

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Sep 2 2022, 6:32 pm
Fly roundtrip to Chile from Calgary for under $700
Santiago, Chile/Shutterstock

Calgarians looking for a spring getaway should take advantage of this travel deal with flights to Chile sitting under $700.

According to YYC Deals, the deal right now is on flights for late March into early April. Other flights in that time frame are over $1,000.

Calgary Travel

Jose Luis Stephens/Shutterstock

Check out Cerro Santa Lucia, Sky Costanera (the tallest building in South America) and Templo Bahá’í.
Calgary Travel

Google Flights

How to find and book this deal

1. Start with the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Calgary to Santiago, Chile

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

3. Adjust the trip length at the bottom.

4. Look for the dates that are $661 roundtrip

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Travel Deals
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.