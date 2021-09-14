2 Calgarians to follow on Bachelor in Paradise Canada

This fall, Canadian fans of The Bachelor franchise will have a chance to satisfy their drama cravings with a new show.

Ahead of the premiere of the first-ever season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada, Bachelor Nation can meet the two Calgary contestants: Chris Kotelmach and Iva Mikulic.

These two are part of the 12-person cast comprising Canadian and US Bachelor alumni favourites, plus 14 Canadian #BachelorNation fans.

You can catch the two-hour premiere and get transported to Camp Paradise on Sunday, October 10, at 8 pm on Citytv.

Let’s meet the Calgary contestants.

Chris Kotelmach

You might recognize 35-year-old Chris Kotelmach from Jasmine Lorimer’s season of The Bachelorette Canada. Will he be luckier in love this time?

Kotelmach is an inventor from Calgary who doesn’t know the meaning of “downtime” — he’s too busy working and coming up with new ideas. His big bucket list item is to one day go to Space. His perfect match would be a charismatic, artistic, and passionate partner who can match his zest for life.

Iva Mikulic

A 25-year-old student and DJ, Mikulic prides herself on her ability to connect with people and “vibe up the room.” After immigrating to Canada at the age of 17 and having to fight her way to where she is today, Mikulic isn’t ready to compromise on anything and will be bringing the party — and her opinions — to Bachelor in Paradise Canada.

Mikulic is in search of a man who is motivated, kind, and into living an active lifestyle while rocking a positive attitude. Her ideal first date is anything involving the beach, so Camp Paradise sounds like the perfect place for her.

With files from Sarah Anderson