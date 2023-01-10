There is a chance to escape winter, enjoy some sun, and save money all at once. There is a deal on flights from Calgary to Arizona.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Arizona for $249 with non-stop flights available for both flights.

You can check out a hot air balloon ride, the Desert Botanical Garden, Camelback Mountain, and a whole lot more.

How to find and book this deal

1. Start with the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Calgary to Phoenix

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations. The deal is on for January, February, March, and April 2023.

2. Go to Skyscanner or FlightHub or Kayak

Try the same dates you found on Google Flights.

3. Enjoy!