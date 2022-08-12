We planned 10 awesome things to do on a short trip just outside Calgary

There’s something really special about exploring the regions closer to our homes. Not only do we still get to explore and see new things, but we head home feeling more connected to our backyards.

And if there’s anything that we’re happy came out of the pandemic, it’s the increased amount of short, nearby trips we’ve been taking.

Brooks Region, which is only two hours southeast of Calgary, is an untapped vacationing paradise boasting Alberta’s largest man-made lake, a provincial park where dinosaurs once roamed, endless outdoor activities, retailers, and year-round events.

In wanting to experience the best of what our nearby hot spots have to offer, we’ve rounded up 10 great things to do in Brooks Region. Let’s get exploring, shall we?

Whether it’s a weekend or day trip south from the city on your mind, Lake Newell is always going to be worth the short two-hour drive. As one of Southern Alberta’s largest lakes at nearly 70 sq km, Lake Newell is set for summer fun with an array of on-lake options.

There’s a boat launch and boat slips for rent by the day, weekend, month, or season, but if you’re not one for boating, no sweat. Spend the day swimming, fishing, bird watching, or partaking in water activities like stand-up paddleboarding, canoeing, or kayaking.

If you’re a lover of fine drinks, then you’ve come to the right place. Brooks Region’s Pivot Spirits Distillery is known for its locally made small batch craft spirits that comprise the farm-to-flask operation’s signature cocktails and their focus on sustainability practices. They also serve up gourmet pizza, among other delectable dishes, and offer an Exclusive Distillery Tour and Tasting during the summer for only $15.

Looking to get some laps in on your mini-vacay? This 25m lane pool has a diving board, a two-storey waterslide, and a 10-person hot tub. There’s also a large grassy area with reclining chairs, so it’s the perfect place to take a dip, relax, and enjoy being out of the city.

Is a fishing trip on your bucket list? Perfect. Head out on the water for a half or full-day trip with a highly experienced guide and catch some trophy Walleye and Pike. You’ll get to use top-tier fishing gear, and Trebled Life will even outfit you with hats, jigs, lures, and other fishing supplies for sale. In the winter, you can even ice fish — how cool?

If a morning tee-time is your idea of a relaxing getaway, then try a new course in Brooks Region at the Rolling Hills Golf & Country Club. The greens here are lush, with each fairway surrounded by trees and shrubs that have been planted or donated by members of the community. The tournaments that go on here are a draw for participants and spectators from all over Alberta, and the kitchen will provide you with memorable meals between courses.

Don’t worry, we’ve got all you history buffs covered. Situated on seven acres of land on the east side of Brooks, the Brooks & District Museum displays natural history specimens, artifacts, documents, maps, and information all of which are significant to the history of this area.

It’s organized as a “Walk through the Ages” experience, taking visitors through exhibits portraying the life of early ranchers, the war years, the North West Mounted Police (NWMP), the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and the Eastern Irrigation District.

Calling animal enthusiasts of all ages — this unique petting farm is perfect for anyone craving a hands-on experience. The guided tour at the White Barn Fun Farm takes you through the entire farm yard where you get an opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of domestic and exotic farm animals. You can brush a donkey, take a selfie with a llama, feed goats, pet pigs, see a white buffalo up close, and even give a camel a hug here.

While you have your pick of the litter with campgrounds in Brooks Region, may we suggest Crawling Valley Reservoir for its agricultural importance and vast assortment of recreational activities nearby? On or around the lake by this campground, one can boat, fish, or hunt, and there’s a dock and a large beach area ideal for swimming and other water sports.

This historical landmark is nearly 100 years old, as it once provided water to all the industries in the area and a town of 18,000 people. It’s truly a site to see, and the area surrounding offers scenic viewpoints of both the dam and the river valley and features a picnic area where you can eat your sandwich while you watch the water rush.

During a group tour you’ll learn more about the structure’s rich history and be taken below the dam where you’ll catch excellent views and happen upon some pristine fishing spots.

Name a better way to get outside than by trying a new, chill sport — we’ll wait. If you’re not already a fan of disc golf, then you’re about to be after playing this course in the heart of Rosemary Village. It features 12 holes, with three new ones that are sure to be a challenge even for experienced golfers. Anyone can play, and the course is free to use and set within the trees — what’s not to love?

And that’s not even all there is to do in Brooks Region. To discover all the area has to offer plan your visit now and visit brooksregiontourism.com to learn more.