Meet the developer that has turned a quarry into a thriving community

Developing a cohesive community from the ground up takes longer than most would imagine. Calgary’s Brookfield Residential has been doing this for more than 60 years and understands the intricacies well.

Now, the developer is launching a project in Northwest Calgary that has been 10 years in the making: Rockland Park. This breathtaking community overlooking the Bow River stretches over 464 acres, with more than 80 acres dedicated to open green space.

Connected to year-round trail pathway systems, along with access to Highway 1 and the majestic Rocky Mountains, the community has been designed to promote an active lifestyle for residents, making it desirable for those with an affinity for the outdoors.

Prospective residents at Rockland Park aren’t limited to one particular architectural style of home, with four different options to choose from — all equally striking. From townhomes to estate home collections ranging from the $200,000s to over $1 million, the community has something for buyers at every stage of life.

“When it came to Rockland Park, we wanted to connect with architectural styles that have great legacies in the city; styles that are core to the fabric of our city,” Jessie Seymour, Brookfield Residential’s senior manager of marketing and customer experience for Calgary communities, tells Daily Hive.

In addition, the developer wanted to include styles that “brought forward modern elements,” making for interesting streetscapes. “We wanted to harness the outdoors in our styles, using natural materials and earthy colour palates,” says Seymour.

So, what can homebuyers anticipate from each of the distinct architectural styles? Homes within the farmhouse style will boast prominent front gables, metal-clad shed-accent roofs, vertically proportioned windows, and covered porches.

In terms of the prairie style, buyers can expect to see dominant horizontal elements, low-slope hip roofs, clean forms, covered porches with square columns, horizontal window massing and articulating, plus varied roofing heights.

With the arts and crafts meets craftsman style, Seymour tells us homes will feature either covered porches or verandahs, low-slope dormer roofs, bracket detailing, and complementary or contrasting trim.

Then, the rustic contemporary architectural style boasts simple forms, large spans of glass, a natural colour palette, contemporary detailing and raw, natural materials. “Rustic contemporary is a new architecture style created specifically for Rockland Park,” adds Seymour.

Rockland Park is inspired by its stunning natural surroundings, offering the perfect glimpse of the Rocky Mountains. “We were guided by the land to create guiding principles that would make Rockland Park a unique experience,” explains Seymour.

In doing so, Brookfield Residential honoured the historic past of Rockland Park. “Established on former quarry lands, the site has a deep industrial past driven by local activity historic to Calgary. Since the 1920s, it has supported gravel operations with a transition in the late 1990s to concrete mixing.”

When Brookfield Residential began crafting its vision for Rockland Park in 2012, it did so around the existing topography and landscape. “The footprint of the community follows the natural curve of the Bow River, making way for residents to experience life along the river’s flow.”

Seymour tells us that through remediation processes like landfarming, existing soil and building material was reused to restore the landscape and enhance its natural ecology.

“Comprehensive environmental and landscape assessments have been part of Rockland Park’s path to reclamation, ensuring that the community continues to renew its past to a protected future.” The stormwater pond, a feature in phase one of the development, was organically placed in a space once impacted by gravel operations, adhering to the existing profile of the land.

“In pursuit of reclaiming the land, the preservation of biodiversity was accomplished through an intensive replanting of native plant species,” adds Seymour.

In total, 120 acres of open space and pathways are coming to Rockland Park. The community, Seymour explains, has a trail-oriented design. As such, Brookfield Residential has anticipated all of the connections around and surrounding Rockland Park.

“The plan is simple: get people outside and to their activities quickly — no matter the season. Having access to green space and outdoor amenities is what makes Rockland Park unique.” The pathways network and park space are key to the community experience — along with the bluff overlooking the Bow River and Bearspaw Dam Reservoir — and will ultimately connect Cochrane to Downtown Calgary.

Once buyers purchase a Rockland Park home, they will have access to an experience that Brookfield Residential brings to many of its master-planned communities: a Homeowners Association (HOA). “The HOA in Rockland Park is crafted around the full experience of the community,” notes Seymour. “We envisioned it to be a place that was a catalyst for [an] outdoor lifestyle.”

The HOA facility is set to feature indoor and outdoor amenities, inclusive of an outdoor swimming pool, a hockey rink, gathering spaces, and more. “Programming and events will support resident connection and physical activity year-round.”

Rockland Park will be developed over eight to 10 years and, upon completion, it will be home to approximately 9,000 people living in 3,100 homes. There will also be a K-9 public school and an urban market with over 85,000 sq ft of retail on the site.

If you’re eager to explore Brookfield Residential’s newest community, visit Rockland Park to tour the 14 stunning show homes and find the architectural style that speaks to you. Until then, you can learn more at experiencerockland.com.