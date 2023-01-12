Shipping out to Boston: Fly roundtrip from Calgary for $318

It is never too early to plan for summer, and right now, there is a great deal on flights to Boston from Calgary.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip to Boston from Calgary for $318 with non-stop options for both flights.

You can check out a Red Sox game, Boston Tea Party ships and museums, and a whole lot more.

How to find and book this deal

Go to Google Flights: Enter Calgary to Boston Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

Look for the dates that are $330 to $337 roundtrip.

July & August dates that are still cheap: July 25 to August 1 August 1 to August 15, 17, 22, 24 August 22 to September 2, 7, 9



Try the same dates on FlightHub or Kayak

4. Enjoy!