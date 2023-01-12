Travel DealsTravel

Shipping out to Boston: Fly roundtrip from Calgary for $318

Jan 12 2023, 7:02 pm
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

It is never too early to plan for summer, and right now, there is a great deal on flights to Boston from Calgary.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip to Boston from Calgary for $318 with non-stop options for both flights.

Boston skyline/Shutterstock

You can check out a Red Sox game, Boston Tea Party ships and museums, and a whole lot more.

How to find and book this deal

  1. Go to Google Flights:
  2. Enter Calgary to Boston
  3. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

Look for the dates that are $330 to $337 roundtrip.

  • July & August dates that are still cheap:
    • July 25 to August 1
    • August 1 to August 15, 17, 22, 24
    • August 22 to September 2, 7, 9

Try the same dates on FlightHub or Kayak

4. Enjoy!

