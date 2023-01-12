Shipping out to Boston: Fly roundtrip from Calgary for $318
Jan 12 2023, 7:02 pm
It is never too early to plan for summer, and right now, there is a great deal on flights to Boston from Calgary.
According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip to Boston from Calgary for $318 with non-stop options for both flights.
You can check out a Red Sox game, Boston Tea Party ships and museums, and a whole lot more.
How to find and book this deal
- Go to Google Flights:
- Enter Calgary to Boston
- Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.
Look for the dates that are $330 to $337 roundtrip.
- July & August dates that are still cheap:
- July 25 to August 1
- August 1 to August 15, 17, 22, 24
- August 22 to September 2, 7, 9
Try the same dates on FlightHub or Kayak
4. Enjoy!