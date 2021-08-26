5 ways to create the ultimate Blue Jays viewing experience at home

For almost two seasons (670 days to be exact), the Toronto Blue Jays™ were playing away from home, with many Canadians (including us) patiently awaiting their return to the Rogers Centre™.

But now, the wait is finally over — Canada’s team™ is home. There’s no denying the excitement that fans are feeling across the country, and if you’re like us, you’re looking to celebrate in any way that you can.

If you’re one of the lucky individuals who has the pleasure of taking in the sights, smells, and sounds of a baseball game right from the Rogers Centre, savour each moment. Or, if you’re tuning in from the comfort of home, there are plenty of ways to enhance your viewing experience.

So, if you’re enjoying each moment at home with friends and family, here are five easy ways to recreate the famed Rogers Centre Blue Jays™ viewing experience.

Make the perfect cocktail

Cheering on your favourite team can be nerve-wracking — it can also make one quite thirsty. Now, the Official Canadian Vodka of the Toronto Blue Jays, Polar Ice, has introduced a new signature cocktail — to help fans kick off their game day activities on the right note — while bringing a taste of the good ol’ ball game to their homes. Step up to the plate, the Polar Leadoff.

Designed to bring the experience of the Rogers Centre to life through every sip, the new cocktail mixes 1 oz Polar Ice Vodka, 1/4 oz blue curaçao, and sparkling lemonade. Not only is it blue in honour of the Blue Jays, but it’s also topped with ballpark popcorn. (Dream drink, perhaps?)

Get the hot dogs ready

True fans know, nothing tastes quite like a stadium hot dog. So, turn on your grill and get those hot dogs ready for your next Blue Jays game. For that extra touch, toast the buns under the grill before you dish them up. And whatever you do, don’t forget all of the delicious choices for toppings: relish, mustard, ketchup, onions, coleslaw, sauerkraut, chilli — the options are endless.

Best of all, you can just as easily make another round of hot dogs later in the evening as a post-game snack — without the lines!

Rep your Blue Jays swag

Is it really game day if you’re not wearing your Blue Jays swag? If you’re in the heart of the stadium surrounded by fellow fans or watching the action on the edge of your seat at home, be sure to do it wearing your favourite jersey (bonus points if you have the team’s home jersey!). If not, you could always sport white or blue apparel (or a combination of both). And, wait for it… a foam finger to cheer the team on to glory!

Make your own popcorn

The smell of freshly popped popcorn is synonymous with attending events at the Rogers Centre, and it’s one of the little things many of us look forward to when heading to a baseball game. Now, since popcorn is the key garnish for your Polar Leadoff cocktail, it makes perfect sense to have a fresh batch for your next viewing party. You can get as creative as you want. Maybe invest in a popcorn maker? Use a stovetop popcorn popper? Or, simply go for microwave popcorn? Whatever you choose, remember the essential topping: melted butter!

Turn up the volume

One of the things almost all of us love about watching the Blue Jays play baseball at the Rogers Centre is the undeniable energy and electric vibes that come from the crowd. Nothing is comparable to the joyous cheers from the stands when a player catches the ball right after it’s batted out into the field at lightning-fast speed. At home, you can replicate the audible energy of the stadium by turning the volume up on your TV as the game unfolds.

Pro tip: you could even wear headphones for a more immersive experience.

