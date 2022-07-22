Win a $5,000 Yukon bucket list vacation in Daily Hive's Birthday Giveaway

We all love going on vacation to celebrate a birthday.

But this summer as we celebrate our fantastic 14th anniversary, we’re sending YOU on a getaway!

We launched on July 22, 2008, as Vancity Buzz, rebranded nationally as Daily Hive in 2016, and have been your home for news, culture, sports, entertainment, travel, small business, and development every single day.

And now we’re giving a lucky reader a dream Yukon bucket list vacation valued at $5,000.

Because summer fun is even better when you say, “I won!”

CanaDream, Canada’s leading RV adventure experience operator, and Air North, Yukon’s Airline, are teaming up to give a winner and their road trip buddy the chance to explore the majestic territory at their own pace.

CanaDream offers Yukon adventures out of their Whitehorse location at High Country RV Park. The rustic, log-cabin-style setting reflects its heritage and is just minutes away from the airport and downtown.

Once you head out on the road, you’ll discover all the incredible sights and rich cultural history of Yukon. Your dream RV vacation in Whitehorse gives you complete freedom to experience the vast natural magnificence of the territory.

With nearly 5,000 km of Canada’s most famous highways to travel, motorhome travel is truly an iconic way to experience the Yukon. And with a population of just 43,000 people, you’ll discover awe-inspiring solitude as you’ve never felt before.

Need some help figuring out what to do on your northern excursion? CanaDream’s Trip Planner Tool offers suggested itineraries and its CanaDream Club delivers special offers on attractions and campsites to make your journey even easier.

You’re in good hands with CanaDram, which has over 25 years of experience in the RV rental business. Canada’s leading RV adventure experience operator ensures guests can experience adventure travel without compromising on personal comfort levels and is recognized as a Safe Travels company by the World Travel & Tourism Council.

And your round-trip flight to the Yukon is taken care of by Air North, which received the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award for Best Airline in Canada and Best Airline (Specialty and Leisure) in North America based on reviews from its passengers.

Yukon’s Airline was founded in 1977 and is 49% owned by the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation. One in 15 Yukoners have an equity or employment stake in Air North.

You can experience this dream Yukon bucket list vacation by simply entering the contest below. All that’s left to decide is who you want to bring along for the adventure.

And to thank everyone for entering, CanaDream is offering a special promo code for free lawn chairs (per person) if they book now until Oct 31, 2022, with the promotion code DailyHive.

The prize

7-day vacation rental of an RV from CanaDream’s Whitehorse station

Round-trip airfare to Whitehorse with Air North from wherever they fly across Canada

The winner will have up to a year to redeem the experience and redemption will be subject to availability. Prize is not transferable and can’t be redeemed for cash value. It is recommended that booking takes place at least 30 days prior to travel or longer for travel during peak holiday season.

This prize package is valued at $5,000.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @CanaDreamRV, @FlyAirNorth, and @DailyHiveCalgary on Instagram and tag a friend or family member you’d love to travel with on the post below. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following (1 entry):

Win a dream Yukon bucket list vacation with @CanaDreamRV and @FlyAirNorth in Daily Hive’s Birthday Giveaway. Follow @DailyHiveYYC and RT to enter! (1 entry)

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive, CanaDream, and Fly Air North’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on July 29, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter. The contest is only available to residents of Alberta, Ontario, and BC.

