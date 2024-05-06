Betty’s Run for ALS is raising funds in Calgary, and you can get involved

On your mark, get set, go… raise some money for a good cause!

The 28th annual Betty’s Run for ALS will take place on June 9 in Calgary’s North Glenmore Park, and you can walk or run to raise money for ALS research initiatives across Alberta.

For those who don’t know, ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) is a neurogenerative disease that attacks the nerves responsible for sending messages to the brain. Over time, this impacts a person’s ability to move, swallow, and eventually, breathe. Despite many advancements over the years (anyone remember the ALS ice bucket challenge?), there is currently no cure for ALS.

Nearly three decades ago, Betty Norman set out on a quest to help find a cure. Although she was in the throes of her own ALS battle, she worked tirelessly on bringing her fundraising vision to life. In the nearly 30 years since then, Betty’s Run for ALS has raised more than $8.5 million for research, equipment, and client support systems within the province of Alberta. Talk about a legacy!

Betty’s Run for ALS helps many people experiencing the illness, including Dave McMaster, this year’s event ambassador. A natural athlete, McMaster first noticed symptoms of ALS when he began to slow down on the tennis court. A series of doctor visits and extensive testing eventually led him to an ALS diagnosis.

Now, McMaster is getting active for this year’s run, and you can join him!

Whether you’re running solo or registering with a team, every dollar helps people like McMaster receive life-altering care. So lace up your running shoes, and sign up today!

When: Sunday, June 9th, 2024

Time: 9 am

Where: North Glenmore Park, Calgary