8 excellent places to grab late-night eats in Calgary

Sitting right on Stephen Avenue is a taste of Spain. Featuring dishes such as their Gambas Catalonia, a dish served on toasted ciabatta with garlic and chilli sautéed prawns and cava brut, as well as their Mussels & Frites with chorizo and PEI mussels, are two mouth-watering bites that will crave your hunger pains.

The kitchen is open throughout the week until 10 pm.

Address: 501 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-265-6555

Tearing up the 4th Street bar scene? Then head to the Vin Room. From their small plate selection, why not test out their magnificent merguez meatballs or their tempting tempura cauliflower. They’ve also got Lobster Nachos and Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps. Whatever you order, you’ll be wiping the drool off your chin with these late-night eats in Calgary.

The kitchen is open from 11 pm on Thursday to Saturday.

Address: 2310 4th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-5522

A staple in Calgary’s Beltine, Craft offers pub favourites well into the night. Choose from their nacho fries, carnitas street tacos, queen bee pizza, or their infamous mac and cheese. Seriously, their mac and cheese is unreal. Add a chicken or bacon to it – you won’t be sorry.

The chefs will be there waiting for you until 11 pm Sunday to Wednesday, 12 am on Thursday, and 1 am Friday to Saturday.

Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-514-2337

If you haven’t tried their fried garlic bread, run to 17th Avenue right now. Pair it with their gnocchi Bianca or their chicken pesto pizza, and honey, you’re golden.

You’ll have the option for takeout until 11 pm every day of the week or to dine in from Sunday to Thursday until 11 pm, and Friday to Saturday until midnight.

Address: 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1183

This Chinese restaurant is one of the most loved in the city for late-night eats in Calgary, and for good reason! They offer a fantastically fun vibe and a great after-party location when all the bars and clubs shut down for the night. We all remember dancing on the tables pre-Covid… it was epic. Alongside the vibes is a full menu of Peking-style Chinese food, with their ginger beef, Cantonese pork dumplings, and sweet and sour chicken being fan favourites.

Singer’s kitchen is open Sunday through Wednesday until 12 am, and Thursday to Saturday until 4 am.

Address: 555 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-234-8088

Real quality food lives here. Their fresh, local ingredients paired with a chef’s love for creating fine food is evident in every bite. So whether you love seafood and lean more towards their albacore tuna Crudo or their calamari fricassee, or perhaps you want a local Alberta charcoal-grilled striploin, whatever you choose, Model Milk will look after you.

Hours seem to vary online a little bit, but the marketing team confirmed that the kitchen is open every day until 11 pm.

Address: 308 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-265-7343

Got a craving for some East coast street food? You’re in luck. Blowers & Grafton in Mission has a fantastic range of options. Their donair quesadilla with succulent donair meat served in a cheese-crusted tortilla stuffed full of good stuff is to die for. Try their clam po’boy sandwich or their signature Atlantic seafood chowder.

B&G is authentically Canadian and hands down one of our favourites to head to once the sun goes down.

Sunday through Thursday, the kitchen is open until 11:45 pm; Friday and Saturday, it’s open until 1:45 am.

Address: 2120 4th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-391-4848

Another Calgarian favourite is this delicious Asian restaurant located on Centre Street. They focus on creating healthy dishes made with fresh produce. Their dim sum is an absolute stand-out, and their steamed shrimp dumplings and the golden mushroom and pork fried yee mein.

The kitchen is open until 3:15 am every day.

Address: #201, 233 Centre Street S, Calgary

Phone: 403-264-5988