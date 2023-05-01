The hand-made cards were cute when you were little, but it’s time to scrap the burnt pancakes and DIY coupon for a free back rub this Mother’s Day, and trade them in for some high tech gadgets to treat mom.

Getting the best gift for your mom is easier than ever, thanks to Best Buy Canada’s Mother’s Day gift guide. Whether it’s the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer or a brand-new Therabody TheraFace Pro facial massage device, Best Buy Canada has the best deals to help your mom feel appreciated.

A gift is nothing without a lasting memory, which is why Best Buy Canada is partnering with the Dorian Hotel to host the Best Buy x The Dorian Mother’s Day Pamper Pop-Up — a day that the moms and mother figures in your life won’t forget.

Inspired by Oscar Wilde’s novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Dorian Hotel serves up one of the most popular brunches in Calgary at their panoramic resto-lounge, The Wilde on 27, most Sundays — and May 14 will be jam-packed with Mother’s Day treats.

Featuring an incredible view of the city, The Wilde on 27 will be serving up some bottomless food selections created by Executive Chef Josh Dyer, from a nitrogen seafood bar that will have fresh oysters, house-cured salmon, mini lobster rolls, ceviche, and more. There will also be Chef Aaron’s Famous “Welly” AAA Alberta Beef Wellington, a charcuterie selection of locally cured meats, boulangère, and a Canadian cheese cart — so come hungry.

Along with several made-to-order short plates like the fan favourite lobster hash, truffle & crab benny, lemon ricotta pancakes, and rolled omelettes, you’ll be able to finish off the meal with a decadent selection of pastry creations by the in-house pastry chef, Hans Suarez.

At the brunch, Best Buy Canada is also showing moms some extra love through unique pamper moments. Diners will get hands-on experience with the latest gadgets that help with rejuvenation like the Therabody Smart Goggles, see Dyson hair styling tools in action, and more.

Best Buy will also be running giveaways throughout brunch and entering is as easy as posting a pic of the event on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook and tagging @bestbuycanada and @thewilderooftop along with the hashtag #bestbuycanada.

Best Buy isn’t just celebrating this special occasion on May 14th, either.

Because moms should be appreciated beyond Mother’s Day, starting May 9, and running through Mother’s Day weekend, Best Buy Canada is setting up a photo station complete with neon signs, balloons and florals in Prologue Café.

Sharing the photo on Instagram with hashtag #BestBuyDorianMemories will also enter you for a chance to win the ultimate Mother’s Day prize — filled with the latest tech and a one-night stay at The Dorian.

Looking to treat your mom right this Mother’s Day secure your tickets to the Best Buy x The Dorian Pamper Pop-Up? This brunch is sure to sell out, so act fast and get your tickets now.

Best Buy Canada is also giving away two tickets to this event, along with the latest gadgets, to gift your mom a day that won’t disappoint.

Best Buy x The Dorian Mother’s Day Pamper Pop-Up Contest

From May 9th until May 14th, visit The Dorian Hotel and locate the Best Buy Canada photo station at the Prologue on the first floor of The Dorian.

Then, take a photo of yourself in front of the beautiful neon backdrop display and upload it to one social media account (either Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok). Make sure your account is public, and include the hashtag #BestBuyDorianMemories in your post.

You’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win the latest tech from Best Buy, or a wonderful one-night stay at The Dorian to celebrate your mom. One entry is permitted per person.