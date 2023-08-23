NewsPets & Animals

Bear warning issued for Lake Minnewanka Loop in Banff National Park

Aug 23 2023, 10:26 pm
Menno Schaefer/Shutterstock

A bear warning has been issued for a popular area in Banff National Park after a black bear got a hold of “unsecured human food.”

Parks Canada issued the warning on Tuesday for Lake Minnewanka Loop, excluding Cascade Ponds and Johnson Lake, after a black bear was seen frequenting the area and obtained human food.

“Special caution is recommended when travelling in this area due to the bear related situation,” the warning stated.

Parks Canada added people should be prepared to encounter a bear at any time in and around this area.

Safe practices include:

  • All food, garbage, and anything with odours must be closely attended at all times.
  • Fire pits should not be used to dispose of garbage or liquids.
  • All food and garbage must be disposed of in a proper receptacle.
  • Pay attention for bears when travelling in this area.
  • Make noise when hiking and cycling.
  • Keep pets on leash and a close eye on children.
  • Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

If you do spot a bear, you are asked to report it immediately to the Visitor Centre or Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1470.

The warning is set to end on September 6.

