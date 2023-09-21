5 unmissable fall experiences in Banff and Lake Louise

The fall season is one of the best times to get outside, create lasting memories, and enjoy the changing colours and foliage!

Visiting Banff National Park — Canada’s very first national park — should be at the top of your autumnal activity list, featuring plenty of things to do and see.

Fall is still a very popular time for the park and because of this, it’s strongly recommended that visitors plan ahead before their arrival, and remain flexible.

Transit, walking, and cycling are often the only ways to get where you want to go within the park. Driving may not always be possible and because parking is extremely limited — once the lots are full, visitors will be turned away.

But don’t fret, as long as you reserve a shuttle time, you’re guaranteed to access the park. Plus, On-It Regional Transit has extended its weekend service to get to Banff, for only $10, until Oct. 9.

With that in mind, here are some fabulous fall activities to check out at the renowned Banff National Park.

September marks the beginning of the fall season in Banff as the first hints can be seen throughout the park’s famous larch trees. These giant, needle-dense trees turn a beautiful golden colour after their summertime green, before shedding their needles for the winter season.

Larch Valley in Lake Louise is a great place to witness the sea of golden larches against the Rockies, which only lasts for a few very short weeks! For quieter moments, check out other nearby hikes with gorgeous colours, like Zigadenus Lake or Taylor Lake.

It’s important to note that Lake Louise is a very popular location and parking quickly fills up. Roam Route 10 (open from Sept. 18 – Oct. 9) is an additional bus route that services Moraine Lake. It is highly encouraged visitors purchase tickets for the route once they are released to avoid disappointment.

Daily shuttle service is also offered by Parks Canada and reservations are required — additional seats will be released in a rolling window, at 8 am MDT two days prior to departure day, if your desired time is not available.

Pedestrian street strolls

To enhance the outdoor experience for visitors, certain streets in Banff are closed to cars in the summer and early fall, making daytime strolls more inclusive, safe, and enjoyable.

The fall season is the perfect time to stroll down the iconic Banff Avenue and sections of Caribou Street (which will be car-free until Oct. 13) and take in the beautiful views. These vibrant streets are the most popular pedestrian areas in the town with tons of restaurants, cafes, and retail shops.

Fall time is your last chance to enjoy the car-free areas, and we recommend visiting Bear Street, a quintessential Banff hotspot filled with quaint shops and cafes that’ll help you enjoy endless photo ops and great outdoor dining options.

Given Banff’s small footprint, parking is also very limited and paid parking is required downtown. Your best bet is to use Roam Transit, which has increased its frequency for the season.

If you drive to Banff, consider parking at the free, all-day lot at the Train Station and walking the eight-minute stroll to downtown, or the two-minute walk to the Bow River trail network.

Enjoy the three-year cycling pilot program along the eastern portion of the Bow Valley Parkway, a scenic route between Banff and Lake Louise. Thanks to this pilot, visitors can safely cycle the car-free 17-km roadway from Sept. 1 – Oct. 2 between the TransCanada-Highway junction to Johnston Canyon.

With nothing but the road ahead (and 14 spots to rent e-bikes in Banff National Park), you’ll be able to absorb the mountain scenery with its golden red and yellow foliage while enjoying the fresh air. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife!

Fall is a great time for a horseback-riding tour in the high country, where your trusty stead will traverse across alpine pastures and mountain passes.

There are several horseback riding options for the whole family including a one-hour introductory course, horse-drawn carriage experiences, and options for tours in both Lake Louise and Banff that’ll help you experience the Rockies like a real cowboy.

One of the most beloved spots in Banff National Park is the iconic Cave and Basin National Historic Site, a natural hot spring used by First Nations for thousands of years. It was “discovered” by Europeans in the 1880s and led to the creation of Banff National Park.

Though you can’t take a dip in the waters, the fall time is the perfect occasion to view the springs and partake in educational tours, movies, and even exhibits at the museum. Even better — the Discovery Pass from Parks Canada will give you access to this site and more than 100 National Parks, historical sites, and marine conservation areas!

Getting around town — Remember to plan ahead

Whatever you plan on doing in Banff and Lake Louise this fall, pre-arrival planning is key! Booking shuttles and transit through Parks Canada and Roam Public Transit is highly recommended and the only way to 100% ensure you get where you want to go.

Parking is limited and fills early so public transportation and cycling are the best ways to get around the area.

Don’t forget that Moraine Lake Road is closed to personal vehicles year-round, and is only accessible by Parks Canada shuttles, Roam Public Transit, and select commercial operators from June to mid-October.

So plan ahead, remain flexible, and get ready to enjoy the best that fall has to offer at Banff National Park and Lake Louise.