Concert in the clouds: Arkells set for intimate show in the Calgary Tower

Canadian rock stars Arkells are set to perform in the Calgary Tower tomorrow for a select few.

The show is being put on by local radio station X92.9 along with Universal Music and the Calgary Tower.

The same band that played halftime at the Grey Cup will be putting on “a stripped-down, five-song set” in the Tower Wednesday, October 5. According to the station, there will be about 90 people in attendance.

X92.9 promotions director Kimberly Carson says the only way to see it is to win tickets.

“Anyone hoping to win their way in can enter by posting an Arkells memory to Twitter or Instagram and tagging X. These guys have played hundreds of shows and we have entries from lots of Calgarians currently, the surprising thing is that a lot of people seem to travel to see this band,” she explains. “We have many posts of shows they’ve done in YYC, also of course footage from the #XTrain show we did, and #OWO2019 in Banff. But lots of National and International photos are being posted by Calgarians, you love to see music, and a little rag-tag group from Hamilton being such a big draw!”

The contest is going through the rest of the day, so you still have a chance to win on Twitter or Instagram.

And if you “Blink Twice” and miss this chance, the group is playing a much more conventional show at Scotiabank Saddledome on October 28.

Tickets for that show are still available!

Arkells in the Calgary Tower

When: October 5

Where: The Calgary Tower