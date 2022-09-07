Alert in Alberta ended for suspect in Saskatchewan mass stabbings

An Interprovincial Civil Emergency that has been in effect for Alberta since Sunday due to the manhunt for a suspect in multiple stabbings in Saskatchewan has been cancelled.

“The RCMP are cancelling this Civil Emergency alert in Alberta,” an Alberta Emergency Alert tweet stated.

“This situation continues to develop and if a new alert is required because there is once again a threat to human life, a new alert will be issued.”

Interprovincial Civil Emergency Alert Ended Sep07 910AM Alberta https://t.co/L8ht6OlqNQ #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) September 7, 2022

“The RCMP in Saskatchewan continue to search for Myles Sanderson and the public should continue to be on the lookout for him,” the alert stated.

Mounties have been on the hunt for Myles Sanderson, who is charged with several counts of murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering following a stabbing spree that left 10 people dead and 19 injured.

His brother, Damien Sanderson, was also wanted as a suspect before his body was found in a grassy area near a house on the James Smith Cree Nation on Monday. There were obvious injuries to the body which investigators don’t believe were self-inflicted.