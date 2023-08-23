Funnel clouds and chance of severe storms in the cards for Alberta today

Funnel clouds may be spotted in west central Alberta today, with the risk of severe thunderstorms around the Edmonton region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlook Potential says a low-producing rain with thunderstorms will move across central regions of the province through tonight.

“The highest amounts of rain will fall west of Lesser Slave Lake, totalling up to 80 mm by Thursday morning,” the ECCC stated.

Forecasters added that moderate instability and shear could cause “a few” severe storms from near Edmonton and east to the Saskatchewan border this afternoon.

The ECCC added there will be a risk of funnel clouds, mainly in the foothills northwest of Calgary up to the Ponoka area, just south of Edmonton.

If any severe thunderstorm watches or funnel cloud advisories are issued for parts of the province by Environment and Climate Change Canada through the day, you can find them here.