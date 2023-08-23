NewsWeather

Funnel clouds and chance of severe storms in the cards for Alberta today

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 23 2023, 3:39 pm
Funnel clouds and chance of severe storms in the cards for Alberta today
John D Sirlin/Shutterstock

Funnel clouds may be spotted in west central Alberta today, with the risk of severe thunderstorms around the Edmonton region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Thunderstorm Outlook Potential says a low-producing rain with thunderstorms will move across central regions of the province through tonight.

“The highest amounts of rain will fall west of Lesser Slave Lake, totalling up to 80 mm by Thursday morning,” the ECCC stated.

Forecasters added that moderate instability and shear could cause “a few” severe storms from near Edmonton and east to the Saskatchewan border this afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

The ECCC added there will be a risk of funnel clouds, mainly in the foothills northwest of Calgary up to the Ponoka area, just south of Edmonton.

If any severe thunderstorm watches or funnel cloud advisories are issued for parts of the province by Environment and Climate Change Canada through the day, you can find them here.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.