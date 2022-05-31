Grab your sunnies: Alberta’s summer forecast is out

You can’t beat summer in Alberta, and The Weather Network’s summertime forecast for the province is looking mighty fine.

If you are having flashbacks of the terror of last summer’s heat dome (okay, it was nice during the day, but 30°C at midnight while trying to sleep? NOT cute), you can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Weather Network says the Canadian summer will feature “widespread warm weather,” and most of the country will see “near-normal or above-normal temperatures.”

The summer of 2022 is not expected to be nearly as hot as last summer for Alberta, but there will be heatwaves in the forecast, especially across southern parts of the province — where you’d typically expect them.

The heart of summer will also bring “periods of cooler weather” to Alberta, forecasted to offer “relief from the heat.”

Edmonton and Fort McMurray can expect “near-normal temperatures” overall throughout the summer. Southern parts of the province, including Calgary, are expected to tip warmer-than-normal.

“The biggest concern as we head into summer is the ongoing drought across southern parts of the province,” said TWN. “There are some positive signs pointing towards a wetter pattern for most of Alberta, but with a very dry summer expected nearby just south of the US border, we are concerned that parts of southern Alberta could struggle to break out of the very dry pattern.”

The agency says the month of June will be “critical to how the rest of the summer unfolds,” citing that if the next few weeks fail to deliver much-needed rain, it will likely be a long hot summer for the southernmost parts of the province.

So, there you have it. It sounds like we are in for a pretty dang good summer. Book that time off and enjoy it!

With files from Ty Jadah