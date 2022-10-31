Tuque time: Snow is on the way for a wide swath of Alberta this week

While Calgary got an early taste of winter this October and Edmonton has remained snow-free, it’s looking like change is on the way this week.

The forecast for the first week of November is looking snowy thanks to a developing winter storm over Montana that will spread a heavy swath of snow across all three Prairie provinces.

The Weather Network added that as much as 20+ cm is in the forecast for the hardest hit areas; however, higher snowfall totals could not be ruled out.

“Currently, confidence is high that a swath of significant snowfall is forecast across the Prairies through Thursday, however, there is still some uncertainty with where the highest snowfall totals will fall,” The Weather Network’s forecast stated.

Snowfall amounts in the 15 to 30 cm range could happen for areas along the northern track of the low-pressure system, with heavy snow likely along the southern foothills of Alberta and across the Rocky Mountains.

Whatever does develop in Alberta later this week, we are surely searching the house for all of our winter clothing. You can never be too prepared!