Alberta shelter pleads for adoption of two puppies before Christmas Day

An animal shelter in northern Alberta is hoping to get two puppies adopted before spending their first Christmas as shelter dogs.

The post by the Peace Regional SPCA detailed that as of yesterday, one dog, Mia, has spent three months at the shelter and was “dumped on the side of the road and has seen nothing but shelter life since.”

The shelter added that Mia’s sibling, Teddy, has spent a little less time than Mia due to being adopted briefly but “to no fault of his own, he was brought back.”

You might also like: Toques on: A wicked polar vortex is descending across Alberta soon

Four spots in Alberta named some of the most underrated in Canada

British Columbians are moving to Alberta more than any other province

“These 2 sweeties are now just 10 days away from spending their first Christmas as shelter dogs,” the shelter said.

The pups are described as being very well-socialized, they walk well on leashes, and are trying their best when it comes to their bathroom habits. They are just young pups, that’s totally expected!

The Peace Regional SPCA added that they do have a Christmas foster home lined up for both pups so they can enjoy the holidays in a home environment, but would certainly love to have a permanent home for the pair.

“They are growing like weeds, please, if you could simply help us out by sharing these 2 in hopes their forever families see them, it would be very much appreciated,” the post concluded.

The post from the Alberta animal shelter has amassed hundreds of shares in less than 24 hours, and we are only hoping that someone will fall in love with these good pups and give them a fantastic life.