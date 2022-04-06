Man karate-kicks mirrors off a Tesla in Alberta road rage incident (VIDEO)

Driving can be frustrating, but one road rage incident caught on camera in Calgary captured a man flat out kicking the mirrors off a Tesla.

That sure seems like an expensive thing to do during an eruption of anger.

The video was posted to YouTube on Monday, and has since amassed more than 11,000 views.

“Update: All license plates and footage submitted to Calgary Police,” the video bio stated.

“People damaging Teslas that are recording from like five different angles aren’t the brightest people in the world. Then again, who is crazy enough to go smashing other peoples stuff over a traffic incident,” commented one user.

“Should’ve gone for the camera instead of the mirror,” wrote another.

“There’s a Tesla dealership less than a block away from there so at least the driver won’t have to go far for new mirrors :),” quipped a user.

The video has made its way to Reddit, with people expressing their shock at the incident.

According to insurance agency Jerry, a single Tesla mirror costs between $540 to $700 to replace.