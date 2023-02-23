RCMP in Alberta is requesting public help in locating a person who went missing when he was just three years old back in the ’80s.

Slave Lake RCMP say they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 45-year-old Jeffrey Dupres, with police saying he may now be going by a different name.

Dupres went missing from the Slave Lake area on April 24, 1980. He was three years of age when he went missing after going to play at a friend’s house and was last seen in his front yard by his mother.

Dupres was last seen wearing a long-sleeved beige T-shirt with brown trim, rust-coloured pants, and dark brown orthopedic shoes.

You might also like: Edmonton parking lot confrontation captured in viral post (VIDEO)

Some big changes are coming soon for drivers in Alberta

An iconic Alberta town and two schools appear in episode six of "The Last of Us"

RCMP added that one of Dupres’ legs is shorter than the other and it is believed he may still walk with a limp.

The RCMP also released new age-progression photos on Thursday to estimate what Dupres might look like currently.

Mounties are asking the public to review the most recent age-progression photo and contact the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment if you believe you may be able to assist in locating him.

If you have been in contact with Dupres, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online here or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.