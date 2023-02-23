NewsCrime

Alberta RCMP looking for a person who has been missing for 40+ years

Laine Mitchell
|
Feb 23 2023, 7:36 pm
Supplied | @townofslavelake/Instagram

RCMP in Alberta is requesting public help in locating a person who went missing when he was just three years old back in the ’80s.

Slave Lake RCMP say they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 45-year-old Jeffrey Dupres, with police saying he may now be going by a different name.

Dupres went missing from the Slave Lake area on April 24, 1980. He was three years of age when he went missing after going to play at a friend’s house and was last seen in his front yard by his mother.

Dupres was last seen wearing a long-sleeved beige T-shirt with brown trim, rust-coloured pants, and dark brown orthopedic shoes.

RCMP added that one of Dupres’ legs is shorter than the other and it is believed he may still walk with a limp.

The RCMP also released new age-progression photos on Thursday to estimate what Dupres might look like currently.

Supplied

Supplied

Mounties are asking the public to review the most recent age-progression photo and contact the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment if you believe you may be able to assist in locating him.

If you have been in contact with Dupres, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online here or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

