Alberta RCMP search for man who stole fragrances by using a compost bin

Mounties in southern Alberta are on the hunt for a man who swiped a large amount of fragrances from a Shoppers Drug Mart using a compost bin.
Okotoks RCMP say they received a complaint of a break and enter to a Shoppers Drug Mart in the town just after 6 am on February 15.
The suspect used a large green compost bin to steal a significant amount of fragrances, according to police.
Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
The suspect is described as:
- Male
- wearing all black
- rolling a green residential compost bin
Additionally, RCMP are looking to speak to the owner of a vehicle seen in the area at the same time who may be a witness.
The vehicle is described as:
- 1995-2005
- Volkswagen Golf
- Dark in colour
- Burnt out passenger side headlight
- Plastic hubcaps on black steel wheels
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400.