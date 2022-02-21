NewsCrime

Alberta RCMP search for man who stole fragrances by using a compost bin

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Feb 21 2022, 8:02 pm
Alberta RCMP search for man who stole fragrances by using a compost bin
Okotoks RCMP

Mounties in southern Alberta are on the hunt for a man who swiped a large amount of fragrances from a Shoppers Drug Mart using a compost bin.

Okotoks RCMP say they received a complaint of a break and enter to a Shoppers Drug Mart in the town just after 6 am on February 15.

The suspect used a large green compost bin to steal a significant amount of fragrances, according to police.

Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

  • Male
  • wearing all black
  • rolling a green residential compost bin

Additionally, RCMP are looking to speak to the owner of a vehicle seen in the area at the same time who may be a witness.

The vehicle is described as:

  • 1995-2005
  • Volkswagen Golf
  • Dark in colour
  • Burnt out passenger side headlight
  • Plastic hubcaps on black steel wheels

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400.

