Alberta RCMP search for man who stole fragrances by using a compost bin

Mounties in southern Alberta are on the hunt for a man who swiped a large amount of fragrances from a Shoppers Drug Mart using a compost bin.

Okotoks RCMP say they received a complaint of a break and enter to a Shoppers Drug Mart in the town just after 6 am on February 15.

The suspect used a large green compost bin to steal a significant amount of fragrances, according to police.

Okotoks RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

Male

wearing all black

rolling a green residential compost bin

Additionally, RCMP are looking to speak to the owner of a vehicle seen in the area at the same time who may be a witness.

The vehicle is described as:

1995-2005

Volkswagen Golf

Dark in colour

Burnt out passenger side headlight

Plastic hubcaps on black steel wheels

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400.