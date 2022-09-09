Albertans mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, can now offer their condolences to the Royal Family.

The Queen visited Alberta five times during her 70-year reign, and we are sure many Albertans have fond memories of her visits and Canada’s former Head of State herself.

“For many of us, Her Majesty is the only monarch we’ve ever known, essential to our identity as Albertans and Canadians,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

You might also like: "Greatest sadness": King Charles reacts to death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

Remembering Queen Elizabeth's five royal tours of Alberta during her reign

Charles is now King and this is what's planned for Canada's money

“In this period of mourning, let’s come together in expressing our compassion and support for the Royal Family, whose devastating loss we share.”

Messages of support can be shared through an online book of condolence, which is available at alberta.ca/ QueenElizabethMemorial.

Albertans can also visit the following provincial buildings and government centres to provide handwritten condolences.

Weekdays and weekends, 9 am to 4 pm

Alberta Legislature Building: 10800 97 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Government House: 12845 102 Avenue NW, Edmonton

McDougall Centre: 455 6 Street SW, Calgary

Weekdays only, 9 am to 4 pm

Medicine Hat Provincial Building: 346 3rd Street SE

Lethbridge Provincial Building: 200 5th Avenue S

Red Deer Provincial Building: 4920 51st Street

Grande Prairie Provincial Building: 10320 99 Street

Fort McMurray Provincial Building: 9915 Franklin Avenue

The province adds it is asking people to not bring flowers to leave at public buildings, as they will be removed to ensure safe access to the buildings and perimeter.

The province says a Celebration of Life is planned for the Queen, with further details about these public memorials forthcoming.

The City of Edmonton is also setting up a book of condolence in City Hall’s City Room with a photo display of the Queen’s visits to Edmonton.