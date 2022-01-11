Booking for campsites in Alberta is now open and year-round

Campers in Alberta can let out a sigh of relief. The mad rush to book your summer campsites is a little easier now.

In the past, the online reservation system opened on a certain date, but starting January 11, you can book a site for camping year-round.

Campers will be able to reserve individual campsites 90 days in advance and 180 days in advance for group and comfort camping.

“This means no more stressful launch dates and better access to campsites for all Albertans,” Alberta Parks stated. “It will help reduce the volume of online users and promote fair opportunity and access for all Albertans.”

The booking window will advance by one day each morning at 9 am.

You can find a full list of campgrounds and their first bookable day here.

The maximum number of bookable consecutive nights in a single reservation has also been reduced from 16 to 10.

The maximum allowable stay remains at 16 consecutive nights, but if you wish to stay 10 or more nights, Alberta Parks says you will need two separate reservations.

If there are no campsites available when you first try to reserve them on Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca, check back occasionally. Changes and cancellations often happen.

Reservations for campsites book up quickly for long weekends and the summer months. Consider other camping options, such as: