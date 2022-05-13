Every REALLY had to go while on a road trip, but a little weary about those roadside washrooms? Well, some big upgrades are on the way in Alberta.

The provincial government says it’s upgrading 10 highway washrooms scattered throughout Alberta.

The first package of upgrades will convert the outhouse-style washrooms to flush toilets at nine locations, with more upgrades planned for the near future.

“Motorists deserve to have safe, clean, modern, and dignified washrooms as they travel our province’s highways. Improving these highway washrooms will benefit the travelling public, tourists, and commercial drivers,” said Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Transportation in a news release.

The sites were selected based on their remote location, traffic volumes, and proximity to other commercial facilities, with an estimated price tag of $1.5 million for the upgrades.

The locations of the upgraded washrooms are:

Highway 1 five kilometres east of Highway 68 eastbound one kilometre east of Walsh westbound Strathmore Vehicle Inspection Station eastbound Highway 16 one kilometre east of East Nojack Access westbound seven kilometres east of East Nojack Access eastbound Highway 36 two kilometres north of Highway 28 northbound Highway 43 two kilometres east of Mayerthorpe eastbound two upgrades 5.5 kilometres east of Sangudo westbound Highway 881 (vehicle inspection station)

east of the junction of Highway 63 and Highway 881 eastbound

Facility upgrades are set to begin this summer and are expected to be completed in fall 2022.