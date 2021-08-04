Alberta reports 206 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Alberta reported 206 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as active cases rose by more than 100.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 2,282, an increase of 106 since Tuesday.

There are 97 hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of seven since Tuesday. This includes 23 Albertans currently in intensive care.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the province’s death toll at 2,328.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 235,244 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 230,634 have since recovered.

As of August 3, there have been 5,331,823 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 76.1% have received at least one shot, including 66% who are fully immunized with two doses.