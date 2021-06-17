Alberta reports under 200 new COVID-19 cases for eighth consecutive day

For the eighth day in a row, Alberta has reported under 200 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 150 additional infections found on Thursday, and the number of active infections in the province was lowered to 2,471, which is a decrease of 168 from Wednesday.

Alberta reported 153 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 127 on Tuesday, and 115 on Monday. New infection counts in the 100s were found all throughout last week, with the exception of 313 cases reported on June 9.

Hospitalizations lowered by 13 since Wednesday, and there are currently 242 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19. This includes 58 individuals in intensive care.

Over the last 24 hours, two new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,280.

There have been 231,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic began, and 226,257 have now recovered.

As of June 15, 69.7% of Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 23.1% of the province’s eligible population is considered fully vaccinated. A total of 3,533,434 doses have been administered in the province.