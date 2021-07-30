Alberta reports 187 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Alberta reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which is nearly 50 less than the 233 infections that were reported on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 1,655, including 1,103 active variant infections.

There are 90 hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of one since Thursday. This includes 19 Albertans currently in intensive care.

Three new deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, putting the province’s death toll at 2,328.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 234,295 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 230,312 have since recovered.

As of July 29, there have been 5,294,361 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 75.8% have received at least one shot, including 65% who are fully immunized with two doses.