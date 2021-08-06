Alberta reports 369 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Alberta reported 369 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as hospitalizations and active cases continue to climb.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 2,719, an increase of 193 since Thursday.

There are 113 hospitalizations due to the virus, an increase of 11 since Thursday. This includes 25 Albertans currently in intensive care, an increase of one.

No new deaths were reported, and the province revised its death toll by four to sit at 2,325.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 236,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 230,966 have since recovered.

As of August 5, there have been 5,365,607 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 76.2% have received at least one shot, including 66.4% who are fully immunized with two doses.